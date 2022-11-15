GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –As the seasons start to change and the snow starts to fall some would say it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and if you look around, some of our neighbors have already started putting up their decorations. Zion Lutheran Church knows that budgets are tight and that some people may not be able to afford a Christmas tree or decorations. That is why they are hosting a Free Christmas Tree Store that will be held on November 25th and 26th at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodland. There will be Christmas Trees, Ornaments and décor that will be free to anyone who needs them. Anyone is invited who needs things to decorate their home that could not otherwise afford them. You can find more information about the Free Christmas Tree Store here.

