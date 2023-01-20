GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Did you know that January 20th is National Cheese Lovers Day? Our friends at Milk Means More has some different and fun ways you can celebrate national cheese lovers’ day. Most of us can agree that we love cheese, in fact according to the USDA, they average American eats an average of 36.9 pounds of cheese a year in 2017. Here are some fun ways to celebrate the day!

1.Host a grate party

A fun way to celebrate is to host a grate party. You can create a charcuterie or snack board to make for a fun way to enjoy some of your favorite cheeses. When selecting cheeses, make sure your board offers a good variety from soft and creamy cheeses to dry and hard cheeses. You can also consider painting your board with sparkling cider for the kids and a local Michigan wine for adults.

2. Say “Cheese” and smile wide

Saying cheese is something that most people associate with taking a picture. So, what better way to celebrate national cheese lovers’ day with a selfie? You can take a picture enjoying your favorite cheese and post in on social media using the hashtag #CheeseLover.

3.Make your own Cheese!

Have you ever wanted to make your own cheese? You can make it using only a handful of ingredients. There are many fun recipes and resources that you can find here online.

4. Clean out your cheese drawer

There may not be a better day to clean out your cheese drawer than on national cheese lovers’ day. This is a great time to check the expiration dates on the cheeses as well as make a list of new cheeses to buy.

Sponsor Milk Means More