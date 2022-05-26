GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Celebrate World Milk Day on June 1st by taking a tour of a Michigan dairy farm! See how dairy farmers care for their calves and cows, community and the environment while producing nutritious and delicious milk. This tour is geared towards early elementary-aged students. For more information and resources for teachers, click here.

Learn how dairy farmers care for their calves and cows and how they prepare the feed for their cows each day. They’ll also explain the milking process and wrap up with a special celebration with milk!

Date: June 1, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

You can catch the tour live on Facebook and YouTube.

Sponsored by Milk Means More.