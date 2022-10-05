GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) is presenting their newest traveling exhibition The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited. The exhibition is displayed through January 14, 2023. Arranged by the Museum of the Moving Image, the exhibition will include several components that takes visitors behind the scenes of some of their favorite Henson films!

Every corner features artifacts chosen from Henson’s outstanding career in film. Including 20 puppets, scripts, storyboards, character sketches, and much more.

To begin the journey, visitors are welcomed with a wave by The Muppet Show’s widely known Kermit The Frog, designed by Henson in 1978.

The experience continues in the past by diving deep into the archives with early sketches of Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs.

Every episode of The Muppet Show from 1976-1981 is on display at once for viewers to watch and experience.

Visitors can design their own puppet by dressing it up with hats and hair of their choice.

…And more puppets!

