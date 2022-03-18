GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda recently had the opportunity to visit West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) to hear about the awesome for that staff and students continue to do and meet one very special designer that has made their debut at Meijer stores.

Minni is a WMCAT student that recently designed apparel to recognize Black History Month. With the help of other students and faculty, they were able to design, print and sell their product at Meijer.

>>>Take a look to learn more about WMCAT and Minni’s design journey