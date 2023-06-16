GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at the Blythefield Country Club is a phenomenal community event. This professional golf tournament not only showcases some of the most talented female golfers but is also about bringing the community together. As of this year, a record number of volunteers, nearly 1,300, gave a helping hand. One of the coolest aspects of the tournament is the opportunity for youth to volunteer at the Meijer LPGA. Many kids have really enjoyed getting involved. Some even are active golfers who are taking some pointers from the pros!

Once you volunteer, you will want to make this part of your yearly summer tradition in West Michigan. Volunteers not only get amazing experiences to be up close to such high-caliber golfers across the nation, but they are also taken care of. Volunteers receive tickets to the Meijer LPGA, a polo, a hat and a delicious meal.

Speaking of food, today J. Brewer’s opened! J. Brewer’s is an all-you-can-eat food and drink area with air conditioning. Enjoy delicious high-quality cuisines prepared using fresh Meijer meats and seafood. You can learn more here.

There is still time to sign up for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 5K Run and Walk presented by Kellogg’s. With registration, participants will receive a Meijer LPGA classic 5K shirt, a 5K branded drawstring bag and breakfast provided by Kellogg’s. Also included with signing up are two digital tickets to one day at the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. You can learn more about the 5K Run and Walk here.