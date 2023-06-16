GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at the Blythefield Country Club is such an amazing community event. This professional golf tournament is much more than golf as this year a record number of over 1300 volunteers came out to help. One of the coolest aspects is the opportunity that the Meijer LPGA gives to our youth to volunteer. Many kids have really enjoyed the opportunity to get involved with to the community and help. Some even are active golfers who are taking some pointers from these professional women golfers.

Once you volunteer once, you will want to make this part of your yearly summer tradition in West Michigan. Volunteers not only get amazing experiences to be so close to such high caliber golfers across the nation, but they are also taken care of. Volunteers receive tickets to the Meijer LPGA, A polo, a hat, and a delicious meal.

Speaking of food, today J. Brewer’s opened. J. Brewer’s is an all you can eat food and drink area that is fully air conditioned. Enjoy delicious high-quality cuisines that use fresh Meijer meats and sea foods. You can learn more here.

There is still time to sign up for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 5K Run and Walk presented by Kellogg’s. With registration, participants will receive a Meijer LPGA classic 5K shirt, a 5K branded drawstring bag and breakfast provided by Kellogg’s. Also included with signing up are two digital tickets to one day at the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. You can learn more about the 5K Run and Walk here.