GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Halloween is nearly one week away, and Meijer is sharing healthy and delicious treat options to satisfy those sweet tooth cravings and won’t require sticking your fangs into ooey-gooey, sticky and sugary candy!

The wickedly wonderful Maranda, decked out in her finest Halloween gear, visited Meijer to chat with their Nutritionist, Beth Eggleston, for a preview of healthy Halloween treats, snacks, and candy alternatives that are guaranteed to be a monster hit among kids, teens and adults alike:

Make a ‘Hocus Pocus’ Charcuterie Board 🧙‍♀️

This awesome charcuterie board, created by the Healthy Family Project, isn’t just “a bunch of hocus pocus!” Not only is it eye-catching, but it’s loaded with tons of healthy produce to shop at your local Meijer stores. According to the Healthy Family Project, the key ingredients you’ll need are:

Brie Cheese

Blackberries – or another dark berry

Cubed white cheddar cheese

Chorizo

Black Olives

Strawberries

Learn how to assemble this edible masterpiece on the Healthy Family Project’s website and view substitution examples.

Fill up Halloween baskets with these fun non-candy options 🎃:

These spooktacular candy alternatives will have the werewolves howling with delight, and the princesses, superheroes, witches and mystical creatures jumping with joy. Beth suggests filling baskets with glowsticks, fangs, bubbles, pencils, faux fingers, spring toys and many more items to shop at Meijer.

In addition to these candy alternatives, healthier snack options can include purchasing popcorn (for older kids), pretzels, goldfish, apple cider and hot chocolate packets to hand out to trick-or-treaters this year!

Make it a great Halloween, “Where You Live.” Shop all things Halloween at Meijer here.

Sponsored by Meijer.