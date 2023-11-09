GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re two weeks out from Thanksgiving, and Meijer is helping West Michigan prepare for the upcoming holiday with tons of in-store offerings.

Between turkeys, sides, desserts, plating and seasonal decor-Meijer has everything you’ll need to have a memorable holiday with loved ones this year!

Maranda met with Meijer’s Cascade Director Adam Guerreno to preview Thanksgiving fixings and great deals.

“We have those savings that we want to pass along to our customers, making it a little more easier for them to have everything they want for their Thanksgiving spread during this holiday season,” Guerreno said.

Thanksgiving finds at Meijer:

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frozen Turkeys for 0.59 cents per/lb

Fresh Turkeys, arriving Sunday for $1.19 per/lb

Canned items like green beans, pure pumpkin, cream of chicken soup and gravy, to name a few.

Desserts like 8-inch pumpkin pies (frozen or thawed), a new 10-inch premium pie (apple, berry, and caramel flavored) and specialty cakes with designs.

Fresh-cut produce

Whether you decide to get ahead of the holiday rush by shopping for Thanksgiving items this week or wait until the day of-you can count on Meijer to have what you need!

Sponsored by Meijer