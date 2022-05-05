GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back and will once again focus on feeding hungry families across the region. They recently announced that they have increased their goal to raise $1.2 million during this year’s tournament.

“After seeing our community rally around this event and its cause of stocking the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest last year, we wanted to push ourselves to do even more this year,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Our food pantry partners were overwhelmed by the significant rise – as much as 200 percent – in the need for food throughout the pandemic, and while they continue to recover, we’re here to support them.”

144 of the best women golfers will participate in this 4-day competition. Proceeds from the tournement will go to Meijer Simply Give, a program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

The tournament will take place on June 16-19 at Blythfield Country Club. Tickets can be purchased now at meijerLPGAclassic.com.