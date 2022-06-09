GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Meijer LPGA Classic is back at the Blythefield Country Club June 16th-19th! There will be so much fun to take place in both on and off the golf course. The 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg’s takes place Saturday, June 18th and there is still time to register here! While you’re at the event, stop by the Kids Area for fun games, cool activities and free ice cream! There’ll be a kids putting green and an outside play structure as well!

New this year, the Meijer LPGA Classic is offering a special volunteering opportunities for dads and their children on Father’s Day, the last day of the tournament. To register, click here.

Sponsored by Meijer.