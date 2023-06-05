GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Summer is in full swing in West Michigan and the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is just around the corner. While it is awe-inspiring to watch the world’s best female golfers compete right here in our backyard, there is another event connected to the Meijer LPGA that is sure to get you moving. That is the Meijer LPGA 5K. Taking place at Rockford High School on June 17, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 5K Run and Walk presented by Kellogg’s is a fun event geared for the entire family.

With registration, you’ll receive a Meijer LPGA Classic 5K shirt and drawstring bag, breakfast provided by Kellogg’s and two tickets to any day at the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Whether you’re running, walking, jogging or pushing a stroller, anyone can come out to participate in the event.

You can register and learn more about the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 5K here.

Sponsor Meijer