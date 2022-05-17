The Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg’s™ will return the Saturday, June 18 8 A.M. at Rockford High School. Join us for the race and then head over to Blythefield Country Club for more family fun and to catch up on the on-course action.

Runners of all ages are invited to participate in the 5k and fun run.

Adults, ages 18 and older, can register for $25

Juniors, ages 17 and under, can register for $15

Each participant’s registration fee includes breakfast from Kellogg’s™ the morning of the race, a drawstring bag with an official Meijer LPGA Classic 5k T-shirt, and two daily tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give valid any one day (Thursday-Sunday).

To register for the Meijer LPGA Classic 5k Run & Walk, please click here.