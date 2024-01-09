GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Meijer has announced a new virtual personalized nutrition coaching service today to help individuals achieve their health and wellness goals.

Led by Meijer registered dietitians, this new offering provides personalized nutrition guidance for individuals in any stage of their health journey. The service is confidential and focused on helping individuals achieve and maintain optimal health through proper nutrition and dietary choices.

The coaching service will only be offered in Michigan to start, with future plans to expand across the retailer’s Midwest footprint. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Sessions + Pricing:

15-minute exploration session: FREE

45-minute initial session: $89

30-minute follow-up appointments: $49 per session

Scheduling:

There are multiple ways to schedule a session, including:

Scanning the QR code on in-store signage or marketing materials · Visiting the Nutrition by Meijer webpage: meijer.com/services/nutrition-by-meijer.html

Navigating through the Meijer Pharmacy website

Texting HEALTH to 75049

Services:

Based on the individual’s needs, the program may include:

Assessment, Monitoring and Evaluation: Conducting thorough assessments of an individual’s current dietary habits, lifestyle, medical history and nutritional needs and making necessary adjustments based on feedback and changes in health status.

Conducting thorough assessments of an individual’s current dietary habits, lifestyle, medical history and nutritional needs and making necessary adjustments based on feedback and changes in health status. Education: Providing education on nutrition principles, food choices, portion control and the importance of a balanced diet.

Providing education on nutrition principles, food choices, portion control and the importance of a balanced diet. Meal Planning: Creating personalized and balanced meal plans based on the individual’s specific health goals, dietary preferences and any existing medical conditions.

Creating personalized and balanced meal plans based on the individual’s specific health goals, dietary preferences and any existing medical conditions. Nutritional Coaching: Offering guidance and support to individuals with specific health concerns, such as diabetes, chronic inflammation, cardiovascular issues and gastrointestinal challenges.

Offering guidance and support to individuals with specific health concerns, such as diabetes, chronic inflammation, cardiovascular issues and gastrointestinal challenges. Food Allergy and Intolerance Management: Assisting individuals with identifying and managing food allergies or intolerances and helping them plan meals accordingly.

Assisting individuals with identifying and managing food allergies or intolerances and helping them plan meals accordingly. Weight Management: Assisting clients in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through appropriate diet and lifestyle changes.

Assisting clients in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through appropriate diet and lifestyle changes. Behavioral Change Support: Helping clients adopt and sustain positive changes in their dietary habits by addressing psychological and behavioral aspects of eating.

