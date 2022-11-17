GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The snow outside may be frightful, but when it comes to this year’s hottest toys Meijer has you covered. Meijer has a full stock and wide variety of this Christmases hottest toys and top brands. Meijer is your “one-stop-shop” for easy Christmas shopping with toys from Black Panther, Spider-Man, Squishmallows, and the Disney Princess collection to name a few. As we approach the Holiday season Meijer has released its 36-page catalog that features its “top toy” picks to over 1.2 million households across the Midwest! May Graceffa, Director of Merchandising for Toys at Meijer said, “We know our customers appreciate getting an early look into the hottest toys on Meijer shelves, and we believe our wide selection will continue to make Meijer a toy destination this holiday season.”

Meijer’s Holiday Toy Guide has become a tradition to many children, circling what toys they want for Christmas in the guide and then sharing it with their parents or relatives. This year Meijer is doing a contest with their Holiday Toy Guide titled “Pick a Present Sweepstakes”. There will be a $100 Meijer gift card given away weekly starting now until December 14th. You can enter by sharing a picture of a circled toy in a Meijer Holiday Toy Guide and on social media tagging @meijerstoes on Instagram or @Meijer in Facebook with #PickAPresentSweepstakes.

Top Toys featured in the Meijer Holiday Toy Guide

Marvel Superheroes: Find the latest Marvel superhero licensed toys

LEGO: Whether you are buying for a 4-year-old, or a 99-year-old Meijer has all your Lego needs.

Barbie: Meijer has a wide variety of Barbie dolls and accessories including their latest Role models and fashionistas.

Squishmallows: If you are a fan of these adorable plush toys Meijer offers a wide variety!

Meijer also encourages customers to keep an eye out for its weekly ads and mPerks program as there will be special savings all season long. If you did not know, Meijer offers home delivery and pickup services to accommodate to all your needs. Meijer Pickup is also free on orders for more than $35. You can find a digital version of Meijer’s Holiday Toy Guide here.

Sponsor Meijer