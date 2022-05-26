GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The price of groceries has gone up a noticeable amount. Luckily, our friends at Meijer have come up with some simple ways for us to save some money, even though we’re spending a little more on items.
- Plan before you go! Make a meal plan before heading to the store and even plan your meals for the week around the current promotions at Meijer or the mPerks coupons they offer.
- Always eat a snack before you go and don’t come to the store hungry
- Use Meijer pickup or delivery so that you stick to your list
- Buy store-branded items
- Buy frozen fruits and veggies when they’re out of season
- Use rotisserie chicken to stretch across multiple meals
- Switch to non-meat items for protein
Sponsored by Meijer.