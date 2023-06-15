1. Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

The Meijer LPGA Classic kicks off Thursday June 15th, and goes all weekend long at Blythefield Country Club. Featuring 144 of the top female players from all over the world. Kids 17 and under as well as military/ first responders get in free all weekend, and on Father’s Day, all dads get in free! From watching the tournament, playing with the kids at Discovery Land, or even just having some food and refreshments at J. Brewers, there is something for everyone. The event is still taking volunteers too! For more information on tickets or how to volunteer click here.

2. Grand Rapids Art Museum; Creative Learning Center Opening

This Saturday June 17th, from 10:00am – 2:00pm the Grand Rapids Art Museum is having an opening party for their Creative Learning Center. The event is totally free and open to the public. The space was designed for hands-on imaginative play and creative exploration for guests of all ages. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30am, followed by snacks and refreshments. For more information head here.

3. Bethany Christian Services; Refugee World Cup

The 2023 Refugee World Cup put on by Bethany Christian Services is this Saturday June 17th. Come out and spend the day with the family, whether it’s playing, volunteering, or just watching there is something for everyone. Admission and parking are free all day long. There will be kid activities and concessions available. The event is still looking for teams to play and people to volunteer. For more information, to sign up your team to play, or to volunteer click here.

4. Happy Father’s Day

This Sunday is Father’s Day! What better way is to celebrate Dad then enjoying some free fun. Craig’s cruisers is offering free admission for Dad as well as the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Also Dads get in free at the Meijer LPGA. If you are looking for some more fun ideas to do with Dad, check out this great guide here on abc4 West Michigan.

Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park

It is another Food Truck Friday at the Riverside Park! You can enjoy getting out with the community, eating great local food, and enjoying summer fun. You can learn more information about the food truck Fridays here.

Friday Night Marry Poppins Art Party

I’m An Artist is hosting a Mary Poppins art party geared for children ages 6-11. Enjoy 2-3 fun activities movies, singing, dancing and pizza. You can learn more here.

Slimy Skins and Scales Blandford Nature Center

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting a Slimy Skins and Scales event on June 17th from 11am to 12pm. This family program explores the special characteristics that make reptiles and amphibians unique. Registration is available online and you can learn more here.

West Michigan Chalk Art Festival

used pieces of chalk

The West Michigan Chalk Art Festival is taking place from June 16th through the 18th. Children and families are invited to come out to create their own art using chalk. You can learn all about the fun this weekend here.

Downtown Kayak Rentals

Ther City of Grand Rapids wants you to head out on the water this summer with low-cost equipment to rent. You can rent a kayak for only 5 dollars an hour! They also have free yard games you can check out. You must be 10 years and older to go in a Kayak. Learn more here.

Fathers, everywhere! Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

This Father’s Day you can enjoy some special fun with Dad at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Enjoy music, play fun fishing games and create a mini sailboat to take home. The event is included with admission, and you can learn more here.

Muskegon Clippers Historic Marsh Field

The Muskegon Clippers plays the Monarchs on Saturday, June 17th at 7:05 pm. Gates open at 6pm, Kids 5-12 get into the ballpark for only $2. You can learn more information and how to purchase tickets here.

Lakeshore Museum Center Father’s Day

The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon is hosting free tours for Muskegon County dads! Muskegon county dads can enjoy free admission to the historic sites from 1pm to 4pm. This includes some tours. You can learn more here.