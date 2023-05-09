GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-We are less than a month away from the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. This four-day tournament features 144 of the top female players in the world. The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is hosted at the beautiful Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, MI. But there is more to the tournament than just golf. There is a lot more than good golf to enjoy. There is also a lot of good food. Returning to the course this year is J. Brewer’s, with an outstanding menu to elevate the full golf experience. You can buy tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give here.

When families come out to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, they can expect a lot of fun, delicious food and a wonderful leaderboard. But none of the excitement would be possible without volunteers who make this event possible. You do not have to be a fan of golf to volunteer, as long as you have helping hands and a big heart, you are sure to fit in. It’s a fun way to give back to the community and to be a part of something greater. You can learn how you can volunteer here.

If you like to run, walk and watch golf, then make sure you sign up for the 2023 Meijer LPGA 5K Run and Walk. This event takes place on June 17 at Rockford High School. For $25, you can register for the run or walk and receive cool items. You will get a shirt, branded drawstring brand, breakfast provided, and two digital tickets to the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic on any day. You can find more information and sign up for the race here.

Sponsor Meijer