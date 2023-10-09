GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- With Halloween creeping up, Meijer is getting into the spooky spirit by offering tons of ghoulish goodies and fall-themed items to shop in-store. Between festive decor, costumes and candy, there’s something for everyone to find!

Maranda recently stopped by for a preview of fun seasonal products to shop.

Find the perfect pumpkin and fall decor 🎃

Are you looking to pumpkin-spice up your front yard or porch with fall decor? Shop for gourds and pumpkins at your local Meijer, where over 1 million will sell this year. Meijer also offers unique seasonal decorations, including fall signage, wall art, wreaths and centerpieces.

Shop epic costumes for all ages and abilities 🧛

This Halloween, transform into your dream character with Meijer’s selection of costumes and accessories for all ages and abilities. Shop the affordable catalog featuring costumes for adults, kids, pets and adaptive wear here.

Stock up on Halloween candy and treats 🍬

Satisfy those sugar cravings or stock up on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters with Meijer’s selection of sweet treats and special promotions.

Make it a fun fall and Halloween, “Where You Live!”

Sponsored by Meijer