GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For years, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has created lifelong memories for families in West Michigan. From the high-caliber golf showcased at the tournament to tasty eats and activities for kids, Meijer has something for everyone. The tournament kicked off this Thursday, and the community is invited to join in on all the fun. You can purchase tickets online here.

If you are looking for something to do with Dad this Father’s Day, head to the LPGA, where dads get in free. Veterans are also permitted free entry for the entire tournament.

A cool addition to this year’s Meijer LPGA is the Discovery Land for children. The Discovery Land features a Kraft Heinz Mini golf course, cornhole, outdoor lawn games, an activity from the Grand Rapids public museum and more. You can learn about all the fun that Discover Land features here.

Another fun event happening this Saturday, June 17, at the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic is the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give 5K Run and Walk presented by Kellogg’s. With registration, participants will receive a Meijer LPGA classic 5K shirt, a 5K branded drawstring bag and breakfast provided by Kellogg’s. Also included with signing up are two digital tickets to one day at the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. You can learn more about the 5K Run and Walk here.