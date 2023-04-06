GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meijer cares deeply about the community and it understands how important the Great Lakes are to Michiganders. That is why it has taken the initiative to make a difference by participating in the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program. Meijer donated $1 million to fund the cleaning drones BeBot and Pixie. The drones are eco-friendly, remote-controlled electric cleaning robots that are making a difference in keeping the Great Lakes clean. You can read the full article written by Meijer here.