GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is here and butterflies are still blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Experience 7,000 tropical butterflies in a tropical garden that’s 85 degrees. There are butterflies from every continent and it’s the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation.

Not only can you immerse yourself in a massive butterfly garden, but FMG is also offering Michigan-focused butterfly activities in the Children’s Garden during the month of April. In the entry plaza, you can see lifecycle costumes for the Monarch and Luna moth, scales and meadow activities. In the log cabin, kids can get interact with the puppet theater, book selection and a wooden puzzle.

If you’re in town for spring break, check out the daily spring break classes and camp sessions for kids and families, where you can learn all about spring insects, flowers and more.

Check out the exhibition hours, events and more here.

Sponsored by Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.