GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-It would not be springtime without a visit to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, to check out all the beautiful butterflies. You can visit the Butterflies Are Blooming Exhibit Starting today through April 30th. Visitors can explore the wonder and beauty of several different types of butterflies as thousands will be flying around the exhibit.

Over 7,000 butterflies will be flying around between now and April. The Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory will make you forget your in Grand Rapids, as it is 80 degrees and full of butterflies. This 15,000 square foot, 5 story tall space is the perfect place to enjoy all these beautiful butterflies. Most of these butterflies come from the tropics, places like South America, Costa Rica, as well as Ecuador.

Wood TV 8 is keeping track of the butterflies by having a live streaming camera you can watch in real time to check up on the butterflies. You can see them here. Open now until April 30th, you can learn more about Butterflies are Blooming here.

