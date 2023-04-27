GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-This is the last weekend to check out the beautiful Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens. It’s the perfect place for your family to come out and explore all the vibrant and unique butterflies. If you have yet to experience the exhibit, add it to your spring itinerary as soon as possible.

Butterflies Are Blooming ends on April 30. The exhibit features 7,000 butterflies kept in a warm environment. Get lost as hundreds of butterflies zoom by you gracefully in their natural habitat. You can learn more about the Butterflies are Blooming exhibit here.

Sponsor Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park