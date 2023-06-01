GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has so much fun for your family and you to explore this summer. The Lena Meijer Children’s Garden offers 11 fun and interactive outdoor elements such as the Great Lakes Garden, Treehouse Village and the Butterfly Maze, to name a few. All the areas focus on experiential learning that involves the use of all five human senses. You can learn about each area the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden offers here.

In addition to the Children’s Garden, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park offers summer programming from June 11 through August 19. Check out the list below. All are included with a general admission ticket.

Mondays – Moving to the music 10:30 a.m. – Clap your hands to the beat during this fun event that features local musicians. You can learn more here.

Tuesdays – Outdoor Artist Studio 6:30 p.m. – Create a fun, unique piece of art that you can take home with paper, crayons and clay. Learn more here.

Wednesdays – Garden Helpers 10:30 a.m. – Discover the unique ways animals can help gardens. From tiny insects to other critters. You can learn more here.

Thursdays – Sculpture Moves – Get inspired by the sculptures at Frederik Meijer Gardens and add music to create sculpture dance moves. Learn more here.

Saturdays – Science Saturday – Investigate the natural world of Michigan’s animals and rocks every Saturday. Explore insects, fossils, mammals and more. You can learn more here.

Sponsor Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park