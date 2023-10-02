GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a beautiful time of year in West Michigan! Fall is here, and Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is embracing this season with spectacular displays, breathtaking foliage and family-friendly activities.

“Chrysanthemums & More,” an annual celebration of autumn, is underway until Sunday, Oct. 29! Now in its 25th year, “Chrysanthemums & More” remains “a member and guest must-see and is the largest exhibition of its kind in Michigan.” Experience vibrant colors, warm hues and rich textures as you stroll through Frederik Meijer Gardens’ walking paths surrounded by thousands of Chrysanthemums. Plus, observe tons of pumpkins and gourds grown by local farmers.

And there’s much more in store at Frederik Meijer Gardens this season! In addition to “Chrysanthemums & More,” guests and members can wander through the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, BISSELL Corridor, the Grand Entry Garden, Cook Entryway and Earl & Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor.

This Tuesday, Oct.3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., take a magical walk through an illuminated forest and enjoy live music, pumpkin carving demos, and food/drinks! Learn all about “Glow Garden & Tuesdays at the Farm” here.

A look inside the new fall exhibition at Frederick meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. (Frederick Meijer Gardens)

For Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park’s complete calendar of events, click here.

Make it a fantastic fall, “Where You Live!” 🍁🎃

Sponsored by Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.