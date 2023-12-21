GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you’re looking for a magical place to experience with loved ones this holiday season, head to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids!

Known as one of the finest horticultural display gardens in the world, this renowned family-friendly attraction garners visitors from West Michigan and beyond, and the holiday season is also a perfect time of year to visit.

Right now, guests can boost their holiday spirits by exploring the 29th Annual “University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas and Holiday Traditions” until January 7, 2024.This festive exhibit features 46 unique displays honoring cultures and holiday traditions from around the world.

While touring Frederik Meijer Gardens, guests can also observe beautiful flowers and plants, over 350,000 dazzling lights, vibrant poinsettias, a railway garden, and delight in “Winter Glow,” an immersive and majestic winter lighting experience surrounding The American Horse, occurring December 21, 22, 26-30.

Learn more about all the festive fun in store for visitors here and join Maranda for an exciting preview in the featured segment above!

