GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- You can visit the Butterflies are Blooming Exhibit through April 30th. Visitor cans explore the wonder and beauty of several different type of butterflies as thousands will be flying around the exhibit. Over 7,000 butterflies will be flying around between now and April. The Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory will make you forget your in Grand Rapids, as it is 80 degrees and full of butterflies.

Wood TV 8 is keeping track of the butterflies by having a live streaming camera you can watch in real time to check up on the butterflies. You can see them here. Open now until April 30th, you can learn more about Butterflies are Blooming here.

Sponsor Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park