GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The weekend is near, and it’s time to make the most of it in West Michigan! Get outdoors, create new memories and explore fun local happenings using Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide.

Veterans Day at the Air Zoo

To pay respects to those who have served our country, Air Zoo is partnering with the Portage Zhang Center to offer a special Veterans Day breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Registration is required, and Veterans/active military attend for free and receive admission to the aerospace & science Museum at no cost this entire weekend. Learn more and find additional events taking place at the Air Zoo here.

Holiday Festivities at LMCU Ball Park

The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark on Nov. 25, 2022.

It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit! Take a trip to LMCU Ball Park this weekend to participate in holiday festivities like:

Winter Wonder Walk : West Michigan’s “largest, animated drive-through light show” is back for its 26th year and for one night only. Enjoy two miles of Christmas music, displays, tunnels and more. View times and ticket prices here .

: West Michigan’s “largest, animated drive-through light show” is back for its 26th year and for one night only. Enjoy two miles of Christmas music, displays, tunnels and more. View times and ticket prices . Reindeer Bike Ride: If you can walk through the lights, why not also ride through the lights? Grab your bikes and experience Christmas magic through a two-mile path. Find additional details here.

Grand Rapids Gold’s Season Opener at Van Andel Arena

Van Andel Arena set up for a Grand Rapids Gold game. (Nov. 15, 2022)

Let the games begin! This Friday at 7 p.m., The Grand Rapids Griffins are back at Van Andel Arena, taking on the Toronto Marlies for their season opener. And, in celebration of Veterans weekend, guests can enjoy $2 hotdogs and adult beverages. Thank you cards for Veterans will be collected and distributed to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and troops serving overseas. View the schedule and purchase tickets here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Home Games

The Grand Rapids Griffins open their 2022-2023 season at Van Andel Arena against the San Diego Gulls. (Oct. 14, 2022)

Hockey fans, unite! The Grand Rapids Griffins will be home this Friday and Saturday at Van Andel Arena. Enjoy $2 hotdogs and beverages on Friday. On Saturday, attend military appreciation night. Learn more here.

CARE Ballet at the Arts Marketplace at Studio Park

A photo provided by The Arts Marketplace/Studio C shows the redesigned interior of the Studio Park store.

Support local businesses and organizations at this upcoming event! From 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, CARE Ballet will be at the Arts Marketplace at Studio Park to promote their next show, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Learn more about the upcoming show here, and find information about the Arts Marketplace here.

Shop ‘Til You Drop in Downtown Holland

Photo courtesy of Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland

Get a head start on holiday shopping! “Shop ‘Til You Drop” returns to Downtown Holland from 6-9 p.m. this Friday. Save big while visiting participating shops and restaurants, offering up to 30% off. Learn more here.

Harvest Fest at Grandville High School

Need an extra day of shopping? Head to Grandville High School for their annual Harvest Fest this Saturday. In their gyms and lobbies, you’ll find nearly 150 vendors selling holiday-themed items, jewelry, pottery, art and woodwork, and so much more. There is no admission fee. Find more information here.

Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Grand Rapids

The City of Grand Rapids’ annual Veterans Day Parade is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. A ceremony of remembrance will occur immediately following. View the parade route and additional details here.

Veterans Day events, activities and deals in West Michigan

Veterans Day (Getty Images)

Looking for additional ways to celebrate Veterans Day? Check out this list featuring local ceremonies, concerts and deals.