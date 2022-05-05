GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! It is mother’s day weekend and there are plenty fun activities to celebrate the moms in your life! It is also the kick off of Tulip Time and there are all kinds of activities that every age is sure to enjoy. Maranda has compiled a complete list of family fun, take a look below!

Tulip Time 2021 (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Tulip Time is back in Downtown Holland and there is so much to see an do with the entire family. Check out all of the beautiful Tulip Displays, some of which are totally free. Plus, Tulip Time is a week full of great activities, parades, tours, delicious food, culture and so much more. Don’t miss this annual celebration kicking off this weekend.

If you are looking for a unique way to stretch you mind then head to the lakeshore this Saturday because Hackley Public Library, Lakeshore Fab Lab, Lakeshore Museum Center, MiSTEM Network, Muskegon Community College, and the Muskegon Museum of Art are hosting a STEAM day that is complete with all kinds of educational activities for all ages. Science, technology, engineering, art, math and so much more.

John Ball Zoo is welcoming families from all over the galaxy to join them this Saturday for some Star Wars fun at the Zoo. In celebration of Star Wars day that took place earlier this week, John Ball Zoo is hosting Star Wars Day Saturday, May 7th from 9:00a.m.-6:00p.m. Have you change to become a Jedi Master among the adorable creatures at the zoo, plus, you may even get a chance to meet Luke Skywalker.

little blonde haired girl in a farm truck (GettyImages)

Touch a Truck is back in Kalamazoo this Saturday at the Kalamazoo Fair Grounds from 10 AM – 2PM. The first half of the even will feature “Siren-free” time for families that love trucks, but not the loud sounds. This hand-on experience is a great way for little ones to learn about some cool vehicles including firetrucks, police cars, construction equipment, race cars and more!

Its opening weekend at one of the greatest amusement parks in the Midwest! Head to Cedar Point this weekend for all kinds of rip-roaring family fun. All of your favorite attractions are open for the season and you do not want to miss opening weekend. If you are looking for a fun weekend getaway now is the time to head to Sandusky Ohio Cedar Point.

In honor of Mother’s Day, our friends at Craig’s Cruisers are doing something extra fun. This weekend you can bring the whole family out to where the fun never ends, ride the rides, play the games, bounce on the trampoline and play some putt putt golf. This weekend, mom golf frees! If you’re looking for a family-friendly event to celebrate mom, that all ages are sure to love, then you have to check this one out!

The Circus is rolling into town and it is making its way throughout West Michigan this Weekend. On Friday it will makes its stop in Ionia, then Saturday it will visit Alma and then on Sunday it will be in Newaygo. IF your looking for a fun night out at the circus be sure to check this event out. The whole family is sure to love this experience with delicious treats and unique performances.

It is opening weekend for the Main Season of Fulton Street Farmers Market and even more importantly they are celebrating 100 years! This weekend you can head out to the farmers market to celebrate with them. They will have all kinds of unique and delicious treats to pick up while you’re there. Check out their website for more details on specific vendors and times.

A mid-restoration Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk Shaba at the Kalamazoo Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum. (Courtesy Air Zoo)

This May, Air Zoo members and GRAM members enjoy reciprocal benefits the entire month. What does this mean? GRAM Members may present their member card for free admission to the Air Zoo upon entry and vise versa! This is a great time to become a member at one or both of these locations if you are not already!

Start you engines and head to the Getty Drive-In this weekend. Some family fun movies are hitting the big screen and it is the perfect weekend to enjoy these movies at the Drive-In. Families can enjoy delicious popcorn and snacks from the concessions, swing on the monkey bars and enjoy a movie outside. This is the first weekend of the season and the weather couldn’t be better. Check it out!