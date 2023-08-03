The weekend is here! That means it is time for family fun. Check out Maranda’s top picks for the weekend.

Hispanic Festival 2023

Hispanic Festival 2023 is taking place this weekend from Aug. 4 – 6. Enjoy delicious authentic food, dancing and more. There will be vendors, live music and lots of family fun. You can learn more about the event here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Put A Lid On It

The second annual Griffins Bike Rodeo is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn bike safety and handling from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department. There will be helmet and t-shirt giveaways, a free raffle to win a new bike and free Kilwins ice cream. You can learn more about the fun here.

Kent County Youth Fair

The Kent County Youth Fair is taking place this Friday and Saturday. Friday, Aug. 4, enjoy a carnival, horse contesting, mini horse pulls, family line dancing, delicious food and more. Saturday, Aug. 5 is kids’ day. There will be an ice cream social, corn hole tournament, pedal pull, live music and more. You can learn more about the Kent County Youth Fair and the schedule of events here.

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Grand Parade

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is having its Meijer Grand Parade this Saturday, Aug. 5 starting at 11:45 a.m. There are over 100 entries in the parade to salute the men and women of the United States Coast Guard. You can learn more about the parade here.

More weekend fun!

Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park

Throughout the summer, Riverside Park is hosting Food Truck Fridays. The food trucks congregate at the Guild Street entrance from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy several delicious varieties of food. You can learn more here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

If you are looking for indoor fun, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend. Enjoy this summer’s exhibit called Ice Age and Snow. Discover the secrets of Michigan’s frozen past and learn about snow’s global impact. You can learn more about the exhibit here.

Meijer Children’s Garden Science Saturday

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is featuring Science Saturdays. This Saturday, you can come out at 10:30 a.m. to explore. Learn about Michigan animals, rocks and more. More details about Science Saturday can be found here.

Downtown Kayak Rentals

Get ready to have some fun kayaking with rentals from the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department. Inexpensive kayak rentals are available for anyone 10 and older. You can also rent yard games for free. Learn more here.

Grand Rapids Ballet in nature

The Grand Rapids Ballet has teamed up with West Michigan’s Trail Club for a special outdoor performance at Millennium Park in Walker. The performance will take place on the Hansen Nature Trail and features three duets, each running from three to five minutes. The event takes place this Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. You can learn more about the ballet here.

‘Honk!’ The Musical

The Holland Community Theatre is putting on “Honk!” this weekend. This teen musical is an adaptation of “The Ugly Duckling.” Ticket information and showtimes are available here.

Storytime with the Amphibians Blandford Nature Center

This Friday, Aug. 4 is Storytime with the Amphibians at the Blandford Nature Center. If you are interested in meeting Amphibian friends, then check out this event. Kids 2 and under get in for free, but registration is required for the event. You can find more information here.

West Michigan Whitecaps vs Lake County Captains

The West Michigan Whitecaps take on the Lake County Captains at LMCU Ballpark for a weekend of fun. The Whitecaps are celebrating their 30th anniversary at Friday’s game. The first 1,000 fans will receive a special throwback hat.

Saturday’s game features a beach tote giveaway. The first 500 fans will receive a cool tote.

Sunday is Paint the Park Pink. In support of breast cancer research, a portion of each ticket will go directly to the mobile mammography program at Trinity Health. Sunday is also Corewell Health Family Day. You can learn more about all the fun this weekend at the West Michigan Whitecaps here.

Family Open Studio

Cultivate Arts and Education is hosting a Family Open Studio. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon you can enjoy a play-based art-making session geared for both children and adults. You can learn more about the session here.