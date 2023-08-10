GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There is so much summer fun taking place this weekend. Check out Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for a list of activities for the entire family.

Kalamazoo Balloon Festival 2023

The Kalamazoo Balloon Festival is taking place this weekend from Aug. 11-13 at Gull Meadow Farms. Don’t miss the breathtaking views of hot air balloons as they take to the night sky. The event is free, and Gull Meadows will be offering a discounted admission price. You can learn more here.

A Glimpse of Africa Festival

This weekend, A Glimpse of Africa Festival 2023 is taking place from Aug. 12-13. Enjoy rich African cultures, food, music, dance, arts and crafts, fashion and more. This is the largest African cultural festival in West Michigan. You can learn more here.

National Blueberry Festival in South Haven

The National Blueberry Festival in South Haven is taking place this weekend through Aug. 13. There will be a parade, pie eating contest, kids’ activities, kids’ fun zone and so much more. You can learn more about the National Blueberry Festival in South Haven here.

Mill Creek Days Comstock Park

This weekend, Mill Creek Days is taking place through Aug. 12. On Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., check out pirate swordsmanship enactments, Renaissance Faire vendors, the Haunting of Storybook Hollow and more. On Saturday, there will be kids’ activities, a parade, face painting, glitter tattoos and more. You can learn more about Mill Creek Days here.

Movies in the Park East Grand Rapids

Movies in the Park is taking place on Aug. 11 at dusk at John Collins Park. The featured movie is “Shazam.” Movies in the Park is a free event. Bring your own chair or blanket. You can learn more about Movies in the Park here.

Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park

Throughout the summer, Riverside Park is hosting Food Truck Fridays. The food trucks congregate at the Guild Street entrance from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy several delicious varieties of food. You can learn more here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

If you are looking for indoor fun, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend. Enjoy this summer’s exhibit called Ice Age and Snow. Discover the secrets of Michigan’s frozen past and learn about snow’s global impact. You can learn more about the exhibit here.

Meijer Children’s Garden Science Saturday

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is featuring Science Saturdays. This Saturday, you can come out at 10:30 a.m. to explore. Learn about Michigan animals, rocks and more. Find more details about Science Saturday can be found here.

Downtown Kayak Rentals

Get ready to have some fun kayaking with rentals from the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department. Inexpensive kayak rentals are available for anyone 10 and older. You can also rent yard games for free. Learn more here.

‘Honk!’ The Musical

The Holland Community Theatre is showcasing “Honk!” this weekend. This teen musical is an adaptation of “The Ugly Duckling.” Ticket information and showtimes are available here.

Family Open Studio

Cultivate Arts and Education is hosting a Family Open Studio. Every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, you can enjoy a play-based art-making session geared for both children and adults. You can learn more about the session here.

Friday Night Art Parties

I’m An Artist Community Studio is hosting Friday Night Art Parties. This Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., is a Lorax-themed art party. Parents can drop their kids off for an evening of Lorax-themed arts and crafts, music, a pizza party and more fun. The event is geared for kids ages six to 11 and pajamas are welcome.Learn more about the Friday Night Art Parties here.

Sparta Celtic Festival

The Sparta Celtic Festival is taking place this weekend from Aug. 11-12 in Sparta Village. There will be vendors, merchants, crafters, food and fun for the whole family. You can learn more about the Celtic Festival here.

Backward day at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is featuring backward day on Aug. 12. This is part of the museum’s summer spirit days. Staff will be dressed up and ready to welcome you into a fun experience! Guests are encouraged to wear their clothes backward and get silly for the spirit day. You can learn more about the day here.

Birds of Prey

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting Birds of Prey from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 12. Learn about several different birds and how they have evolved over time. Pre-registration is required and closes at noon on Aug. 11. Learn more about the event here.

Party at the Park Garfield Park

On Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Garfield Park is hosting a Party at the Park. There will be live music, local vendors, food trucks and a lot of fun. You can learn more about Party at the Park here.

Walk the Beat 2023

Walk the Beat 2023 is taking place this weekend. On Aug. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a free kick-off concert at Washington Square in Grand Haven. On Saturday, Aug. 12, the event will take place from Fulton Street to Waverly in Grand Haven. The Creative Cube Accessible Mobile Art Studio will be next to Rainy Days Café from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can learn more about Walk the Beat 2023 here.

Knee High Naturalists

The Outdoor Discovery in Holland is hosting Knee-High Naturalists. This children’s program features crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals and outdoor exploration. Registration is required. You can learn more about the event here.

Macatawa Water Festival

The Macatawa Water Festival is taking place on Aug.12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland. There will be water activities for all ages to learn about restoring and protecting our lakes and watersheds. Kayak and bike around the island while exploring. The Macatawa Water Festival is free and you can learn more here.

Super Saturday Muskegon Museum of Art

The Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting Super Saturday on Aug. 12. Get creative while enjoying free admission to the museum and a STEAM workshop or activity. This Saturday’s theme is Paint the Beachscape. Learn more about Super Saturday at the Muskegon Museum of Art here.

Holland Farmers Market

The Holland Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be over 75 farmers and vendors. Learn more here.

Kal-Haven Trail State Park

The Kal-Haven Trail State Park is a great place to go for a walk with the family. Located in Kalamazoo, it spans from downtown Kalamazoo all the way to South Haven. Did you know that there used to be a train that went from South Haven to Kalamazoo? You can learn more about the free trail here.

‘Frozen 1, 2, Live!’ Theme Show Grand Haven Musical Fountain

Enjoy the magic of both Disney “Frozen” movies as you watch the beautiful Grand Haven Musical Fountain. Songs include many favorites from the film and the show runs approximately 28 minutes. You can learn more here.