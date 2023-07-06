There is a lot of fun taking place in West Michigan this weekend. Check out Maranda’s top picks for the weekend.

1. Wings Over Muskegon Air Show

The Winds Over Muskegon Air Show is taking place this weekend. Enjoy an amazing air show lineup. There will be plenty of fun. Learn more about the planes and ticket information here.

2. 25th Annual Riverwalk Festival in Lowell

The 2023 Riverwalk Festival is taking place this weekend. Enjoy a Ducky Derby, kidz zone, 5K, used book sale and more. You can learn more information here.

3. Hippopalooza John Ball Zoo

Hippopalooza is taking place this weekend at John Ball Zoo. Going on July 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. John Ball Zoo is celebrating the opening of its pygmy hippo exhibit. There will be animal activities, live music and more. Learn more about Hippopalooza here.

4. Berlin Fair

The Berlin Fair is going on through July 8. July 7 is Kids’ Day, and there will be youth goat judging, a carnival, a rodeo and more. Saturday is Veteran’s Day, and there will be a carnival, cornhole tournament, tractor pulls and more. You can learn more about the Berlin Fair here.

Find Waldo in Ada

The Ada Business Association invites you to Ada to find Waldo. Put on by Plumfield Books, you can find Waldo hidden throughout local businesses. There will be prizes and more. You can find out all about the fun here.

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

Come on down to Riverside Park for Food Truck Fridays. Enjoy several local food trucks that will be at Riverside Park. You can learn more here.

“Little Red Robin Hood” at Holland Community Theatre

The Holland Community Theatre is putting on “Little Red Robin Hood.” This showing mashes up the two classic tales of “Robin Hood” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” You can learn more about the play here.

Summer Fun Morning at Blandford Nature Center

Blandford Nature Center is hosting its Summer Fun Morning. There will be activities set up for you and your family to explore. There will be crafts to make, a scavenger hunt and more. Learn about the fun, tickets and how to register here.

Downtown kayak rentals

The City of Grand Rapids is offering low-cost kayak rentals. You must be 10 years or older to rent a kayak. You can learn more here.

Cultivate Family Open Art Studio

The Cultivate Family Open Art Studio is free and encourages children to explore their creativity. The event is open to kids from preschool to older kids. You can learn more about the open studio here.

Fulton Street Farmers Market

The Fulton Street Farmers Market has so many vendors that offer fresh produce. Established in 1922 the market has been around for over 100 years. You can learn more about the Fulton Street Farmers Market here.

Open gym at For the Kidz Gymnastics and Trampoline

Open gym for kids ages 0 to 5 takes place from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Open gym for ages 0 to 19 takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Learn more about this affordable and fun way to get your child to the gym here.

Let’s Move! A Kids’ Tram Tour at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Kids’ Tram is a fun interactive experience at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Get lost in your imagination and the wonder of the Meijer Gardens. Learn more here.

Grand Haven Musical Fountain: Christmas in July

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is showing a Christmas in July-themed show this Friday. Get into the Christmas spirit as you watch lights synchronize beautifully with the music. You can learn more here.

Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social 2023 at Holland Museum

The Holland Museum is hosting an old-fashioned ice cream social on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and there will be lawn games, art activities and ice cream. You can learn more about the event here.