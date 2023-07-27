GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — The weekend is here. That means it is time for some family fun. Check out Maranda’s top picks for the weekend.

1. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Day of Play

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is hosting its sixth annual Day of Play on July 30. This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to come out from noon – 4 p.m. There will be an obstacle course, sidewalk chalk, a coloring activity, a free book giveaway and so much more. You can learn more here.

2. Global Waterfest

It is the third annual Global Water Fest GR. The fest is taking place on July 29 and 30 at Canal Park. Enjoy dragon boat races on the Grand River, a community paddle session and more. There will be youth races, open community dragon boat rides, community games and live entertainment. You can learn more here.

3. Ottawa County Fair

The Ottawa County Fair is taking place this weekend. Going on now through July 29, you can enjoy so much family fun at the fair. There will be a rabbit show, a classic car show, a rodeo, bingo and so much more. You can find the full schedule of events here.

4. Coast Guard Festival

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is taking place now through Aug. 6. There will be so much fun to enjoy. On July 28 there will be a Queen tribute band. On the 29th there will be a kids’ parade, a cardboard boat race and more. Check out the Parade of Ships and community picnic on July 30. You can learn more here.

Where’s Waldo in Ada

This weekend is your last chance to find Waldo in Ada. Put on by the community’s Plumfield Books, you can go on a village-wide hunt to search for Waldo. Using a stamp card, mark each place you find Waldo. On Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. there will be a party celebrating the conclusion of the event with refreshments and raffle prizes. You can find more information here.

Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park

Throughout the summer, Riverside Park is hosting Food Truck Fridays. The food trucks congregate at the Guild Street entrance from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy several delicious varieties of food. You can learn more here.

Movies on the Lawn ‘The LEGO Movie’

The Grand Rapids Public Library-Yankee Clipper Branch is hosting Movies on the Lawn this Friday, July 28 from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. with a showing of ‘The LEGO Movie.’ You can learn more information about Movies on the Lawn here.

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps

The West Michigan Whitecaps play the Fort Wayne TinCaps at LMCU Ballpark this weekend. The ballpark is featuring a lot of fun promotions. Friday is Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night and the first 1,000 fans will get a cool Chase Bobblehead. The Whitecaps are also featuring a Flashback FRY-days discounted ticket promotion.

Saturday, the team transforms from the West Michigan Whitecaps to the Grand Rapids Dam Breakers. This is to raise awareness of the restoration of the rapids in the Grand River.

On Sunday, the Whitecaps turn into Las Calaveras de West Michigan as the fun cup returns to the Whitecaps for the fourth year. It is also Corewell Health Family Sunday, which means the first 1,000 kids eat free. Learn more about all the fun taking place at LMCU Ballpark here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

If you are looking for indoor fun, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend. Enjoy this summer’s exhibit called Ice Age and Snow. Discover the secrets of Michigan’s frozen past and learn about snow’s global impact. You can learn more about the exhibit here.

Meijer Children’s Garden Science Saturday

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is featuring Science Saturdays. This Saturday, you can come out at 10:30 a.m. to explore. Learn about Michigan animals, rocks and more. More details about Science Saturday can be found here.

Downtown Kayak Rentals

Get ready to have some fun kayaking with rentals from the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department. Inexpensive kayak rentals are available for anyone 10 and older. You can also rent yard games for free. Learn more here.

Dawg Days of Summer

Cannonsburg is hosting the Dawg Days of Summer this Sunday, July 30. This bicycle race is for kids aged 2-15. There are several different types of races. Learn more about the race and how you can register your child here.