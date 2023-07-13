GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The weekend is here! Take a look at Maranda’s top picks for family weekend fun from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16.

1.LAUP Fiesta 2023

Check out the LAUP Fiesta taking place this Friday and Saturday at the Holland Civic Center! There will be street performers, a market, food trucks, a concert in the park and more. This is a great way to spend time as a family and celebrate. Learn more here.

2. Marvel Superhero Weekend with the West Michigan Whitecaps

Get your superhero on as you root for your heroes, the West Michigan Whitecaps, to claim victory over the Lansing Lugnuts! Friday is Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night. Saturday is Marvel Superhero Night. Sunday is Marvel Superhero Day. Learn more about each home game and how to purchase tickets here.

3. Ionia Free Fair

The Ionia Free Fair kicks off this weekend! Enjoy family fun with delicious food, fair rides, Midway full of games and more. See awesome acts and shows that will have you at the edge of the seat. You can learn more information about the Ionia Free Fair, and the schedule of events here.

4. The Berlin Raceway

There is a lot of fun taking place at the Berlin Raceway this Saturday night! Bring the family along and enjoy lots of fun as you watch great racing. Best of all, kids 15 and under get in free. Make it a fun family night outing at the racetrack. Find more details here.

5. Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

It is another Food Truck Friday at Riverside Park. Come on out and support local businesses while enjoying delicious food with the community. You can learn more about the event here.

6. Find Waldo in Ada

The Ada Business Association and Plumfield Books are hosting the Find Waldo Ada challenge. Search local businesses around town to find Waldo. Collect stamps on a card after each finding and earn prizes along the way. You can learn more information here.

7. Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids 2023

Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids is hosting a free fun event at The Downtown Market. You can come out to enjoy coffee and look at cool vehicles from all over. Bring the family for a fun way to start your Saturday. You can learn more here.

8. Family Hike with the animals Blandford Nature Center

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting a family hike with the animals. Join their staff as they go out for a short walk to discover wildlife. Pre-registration is required. You can find more information here.

9. Chalk the Walk at Windmill Island Gardens

This Saturday, you can Chalk the Walk at Windmill Island Gardens! Artists of all ages are invited to come out and decorate the walkways with chalk. There is an admission fee, and you can learn more here.

10. Breathe Deep on the Blue Bridge

Come on out Saturday July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Blue Bridge for Breathe Deep. Organized by the American Lung Association, the event is free and there is plenty to do. There will be activities for families, raffle prizes, yoga and more. Learn more here.

11. Muskegon Clippers

The Muskegon Clippers are home this weekend as they face off against the Ice Haulers on July 14 through 16 at Marsh Field. You can learn more about each game and how to purchase tickets here.

12. Meijer Children’s Garden Science Saturday

Meijer Gardens is featuring Science Saturdays. This Saturday at 10:30 a.m., the community is invited to come out and explore. Learn about Michigan’s animals, rocks and more. You can learn more about Science Saturday here.

13. Home Depot Kids Workshop on July 15 at Allendale Township Library

Join Home Depot to make your very own toolbox at the Allendale Township Library. The event takes place on July 15 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. This is geared for ages 6 to 18. Learn more here.