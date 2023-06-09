GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) —The weekend is here and there is so much fun happening in West Michigan! Check out Maranda’s top picks fot the weekend and a list of lots of other fun things to do!

1. School’s Out Kids Night Berlin Raceway

This Saturday, June 10th is School’s Out Kids Night at the Berlin Raceway! Come out to the track for lots of racing fun and best of all kids 15 and under are free! You can learn more about the race here.

2. National Cereal Fest 2023

The National Cereal Festival is taking place this Saturday, June 10th in Battle Creek. This festival celebrates Battle Creek’s heritage as the birthplace of the cereal industry. Come out to this free family fun event for live music, children’s activities, inflatables, and free cereal! Learn more here.

3.Rockford Start of Summer Celebration

This weekend from June 8th to the 11th in Rockford celebrate their start of summer celebration put on by the chamber of commerce. Enjoy a carnival, kids activities, food, fireworks, parade, duck race and more. Learn more here.

4. Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Festival

The Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Festival is taking place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Calder Plaza. There will be kids activities, food trucks, live entertainment and more. Learn more here.

Lena Meijer Garden’s Children’s Garden

The Lena Meijer Children’s Garden is now open for the season! Featuring a Great Lakes Garden, Treehouse Village, Storytelling Garden, Mouse Hole Entrance and more. You can learn more about all the fun the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden offers here.

Holland Aquatic Center

The Holland Aquatic Center has re-opened and features so much fun. Enjoy the splash zone. It features a lazy river, a water slide, a small zipline and more. You can learn more about the Holland Aquatic Center here.

West Michigan Whitecaps Vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The West Michigan Whitecaps take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a weekend full of baseball at LMCU Ballpark! Enjoy promotions such as the 30th anniversary celebration on Friday, Las Calaveras De West Michigan on Saturday, and the Corewell Health Family Sunday. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

Ice age and Snow at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is featuring two amazing exhibits, Ice age Michigan’s Frozen secrets and Snow Tiny Crystals, global impact. Look at Michigan’s history and see how snow impacts the world in a different way. You can learn more about the exhibits here.

Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park

It is another Food Truck Friday at the Riverside Park! Come on out and enjoy local food trucks, music and engaging with the community. You can learn more here.

Music at the Commons Series 2023

The music, food, and fun at the commons 2023 in Grandville is taking place on June 9th from 6-9pm. The band playing is Livin the Dream. There will be kid activities, food trucks and fun. Find out more information here.

Downtown Kayak Rentals

If you are looking for some good inexpensive fun with your child 10 and up, check out the Downtown Kayak Rentals. For only 5 dollars and hour you can rent kayaks. Learn more here.

Division Ave Art & Culture Festival

The Division Ave Art & Culture Festival is taking place on June 10th from 11am to 7pm. There will be kids’ activities, international food, and fun. There will also be a colorful dragon parade. You can learn more here.

Loving Day Celebration Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Ebony Road Players is partnering with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum to present faces of family owing seeds of love. This is the 9th annual West Michigan’s Loving day celebration. There will be free outdoor activities such as face painting, button making, planting seeds and more. Learn more here.

Michigan’s Adventure

Michigan’s Adventure is now open! Enjoy fun rollercoasters, games, attractions and more. You can learn all about the fun here.

Grand Haven Musical Fountain

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is now open for the season! Each show runs about 25 to 30 minutes and is free. View more details here

Holland Farmers Market

The Holland Farmers Market is now open for the season. You can check out the market on June 10th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Enjoy specialty food vendors, fresh veggies and fruits and a whole lot more. You can learn more here.

Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo is officially open for the season. Check out all the fun animals from African lions to black-tailed prairie dogs. Take a trip to Africa and feed the giraffes. Did you know that a giraffe’s tongue is purple? Learn more here.

Tarry Hall Skate Rink Grandville

The Tarry Hall Skate Rink in Grandville offers public skating on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, public skating is available from 1:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Sundays, skating time is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

TreeRunner Adventure Park

Do you like ziplining and obstacle courses? Head to the TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids. There are over 75 obstacles and zip lines with different difficulty levels. Find out more here.

Allegan Event

If you like rock climbing, mazes and arcade games, check out Allegan Event. You can learn more about everything it has to offer here.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum offers three floors of fun, featuring the history of Kalamazoo as well as other amazing exhibits. Right now, it is featuring a “Mental Health: Mind Matters” exhibit. A planetarium featuring various programs is also open. Best of all, the museum is free. You can learn more about everything the Kalamazoo Valley Museum has to offer here.

Rollerworld Kalamazoo

If you are looking for some roller skating fun, check out Rollerworld in Kalamazoo. It features Saturday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. and Sunday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Open skate times are geared toward families. Find out more here.

Teen-ish Nights at Battle GR

Battle GR is hosting teen-ish nights at its new location in Comstock Park. Enjoy three hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag and an open gym session. It is recommended that you register ahead of time. Find out more about teen-ish nights at Battle GR here.

