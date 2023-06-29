GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Looking for some extraordinary weekend fun? Take a look at Maranda’s top picks for Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2!

1. Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival

The Battle Creek Michigan Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival is taking place this weekend and features a spectacular air show, Hot-Air Balloon Festival, carnival, firework show, delicious food and more. Taking place from June 29 through July 4, there are plenty of chances to make a trip to Battle Creek. You can learn more information about the Air Show here.

2. Country Dairy Super Social

The Country Dairy Super Social 2023 takes place on July 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come out and enjoy a day full of family fun. Tickets are affordable and include unlimited ice cream, free parking, wagon ride farm tours, vintage tractors and more. You can learn more about the Country Dairy Super Social 2023 here.

3. Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act Whitecaps

Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act is coming to the West Michigan Whitecaps on July 1-July 2. While you watch the West Michigan Whitecaps take on the Dayton Dragon, enjoy incredible balancing acts throughout the game by Tyler. Featured on “America’s Got Talent”, “Ripley’s Believe it or Not”, ESPN and more, you are sure to be entertained. You can learn more information and how to purchase tickets here.

4. Fireworks and Fourth of July fun

It is the Fourth of July weekend. Many places are hosting fireworks and other holiday celebrations. Check out the full list of fireworks and events taking place in West Michigan here.

StageGR High School Musical

If you enjoy Disney’s “High School Musical”, Stage GR is putting on a rendition. They are featuring three showings on Friday, July 30. Performances will take place at the Matthews Auditorium. You can learn more about the play here.

Teenish Nights at BattleGR

BattleGR’s Comstock Park location is hosting Teen Nights. Geared for kids 10 and older, they will enjoy three hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag and open gym. You can learn more information here.

U-Pick Lavender at the Lavender Life Company

The Lavender Life Company and Farm invite the community to tour its lavender fields and pick lavender. For $5, you can fit as much as you can in your car. You can learn more about all the fun they offer here.

Free Family Fun Days at Frugthaven Farm

This Friday and Saturday, you can check out the Frugthaven Farm Family Free Days. Enjoy bounce houses, sidewalk chalk, bubblers and more. Taking place from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Noon-6 p.m. on Saturday. You can learn more here.

Free Face Paint Wayland Farmer’s Market

The Wayland Farmer’s Market is offering free face paint this Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to Noon. You can learn more about the free face paint here.

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park

You’re invited to Riverside Park this Friday, June 30, for Food Truck Fridays. Enjoy a delicious time at Riverside Park, indulging in tasty and local food. You can learn more about the reoccurring event here.

Grand Rapids Foodie Fest 2023

The Grand Rapids Foodie Fest is taking place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This free family event features music, food and fun. You can learn more information about the event here.

Friday Night Art Party-Muppets

I’m An Artist Community Studio is hosting a Friday Night Art Party featuring the Muppets. This takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 30. Jammies are welcome. Kids will enjoy music, arts and crafts, and a pizza party. Learn more here.