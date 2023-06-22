There is always something fun to do in West Michigan. If you are looking for some fun Maranda has you covered! Take a look at her top picks and other weekend fun below.

1.STEAM Saturday Air Zoo

The Air Zoo is featuring their Summer STEAM Days! This Saturday from 10am to 2pm for free you can come to the Air Zoo for their Space Exploration STEAM Day & Sally’s Night. Make Paper Planes, learn about solar viewing telescopes and much more. You can learn more information about the event here.

2. Star Wars Night Whitecaps

This Saturday, whether you’re a Jedi or Sith, the Whitecaps invite you for their Star Wars Night. Enjoy lots of fun at the ballpark as there will be favorite Star Wars characters. There Whitecaps will also be wearing special jerseys. You can learn more here.

3. Free Bike repairs and Helmets Children’s Nature Playscape

Children’s Nature Playscape across from Bronson Park is featuring Free bike repairs and helmets on Saturday 11am to 1pm while supplies last. Families are encouraged to bring their bikes. Their also will be unstructured playtime. You can learn more here.

4. Grand Haven Beach Company and Musical Fountain Frozen

The Grand Haven Beach Company and Musical fountain partnered together to present Frozen live, its an entirely free event. Come out meet characters have all kind of fun and of course the musical fountain that evening. The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is hosting Frozen 1,2 Live! Theme show. Come out an enjoy your favorite music to Frozen 1 and 2. You can learn more about the event here.

Health and Unity in the community family fun fair

The Grand Rapids housing commission is hosting a family fun fair on June 23rd from 11am to 4pm. You can come out and enjoy this free fair that will have food, games, prizes, a bounce house and more. You can learn more about the free fair here.

Log Cabin Day

The Blandford Nature Center is celebrating log cabin day on Saturday, June 24th from 10am-2pm. Come explore their log cabin, schoolhouse, blacksmith shop and more. You can learn more about the event here.

Teen-ish Nights Battle GR

This Friday Battle GR is hosting Teen-ish nights. This event for kids ages 10 and older, is 3 hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag and open gym. Food will be provided and there is a parent lounge. You can learn more here.

Downtown Kayak Rentals

Ther City of Grand Rapids wants you to head out on the water this summer with low-cost equipment to rent. You can rent a kayak for only 5 dollars an hour! They also have free yard games you can check out. You must be 10 years and older to go in a Kayak. Learn more here.

Lakeshore Museum Center

There is plenty of fun and learning going on at the Lakeshore Museum. You can learn about the different exhibits and other fun activities that they offer here.

Family Open Studio

Cultivate is hosting a Family Open Studio this Saturday. Theis free event will give children and parents the opportunity to make their own artwork. Taking place from 10am to 12pm at Cultivate, you can learn more here.