GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-There is so much fun happening this weekend in West Michigan! Check out Maranda’s top picks for the weekend as well as other fun events and things to do!

1. Lena Meijer Garden’s Children’s Garden

The Lena Meijer Children’s Garden is now open for the season! Featuring a Great Lakes Garden, Treehouse Village, Storytelling Garden, Mouse Hole Entrance and more. You can learn more about all the fun the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden offers here.

2. Do Dah Parade Kalamazoo

The Do-Dah Parade in Downtown Kalamazoo is taking place this Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is Kalama-Suess: Children’s Stories Take to the Streets. Read details regarding parade tips and more information here.

3. Festival of Arts Grand Rapids

It’s the official kick-off to summer in West Michigan, and this weekend you can check out the Festival of the Arts in Downtown Grand Rapids. There is a lot of delicious food, great live music, a digital scavenger hunt, a youth art exhibition and more. You can learn more about the Festival of the Arts here.

4. Frozen Trio Weekend Lewis Farms New Era

The Frozen Trio Celebration is taking place on June 3 and 4 at Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo. You can create unforgettable memories with Frozen Characters and take pictures with your favorite princesses. Find more information here.

More Weekend Fun!

Parties in the Park Muskegon

This Friday, June 2, is a Party at Hackley Park in Muskegon. There will be live music, food vendors, a kid’s zone and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., and you can learn more here.

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival John Ball Zoo

There is still time to check out the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at the John Ball Zoo. Roam around the zoo and be inspired by life-sized lanterns. Each lantern illuminates and tells its own story. Find more information here.

Michigan’s Adventure

Michigan’s Adventure is now open! Enjoy fun rollercoasters, games, attractions and more. You can learn all about the fun here.

Grand Haven Musical Fountain

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is now open for the season! Each show runs about 25 to 30 minutes and is free. View more details here.

Ice Age and Snow exhibits open at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum recently opened two new exhibits: “Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets” and “Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact.”

“Michigan’s Frozen Secrets” lets visitors explore Michigan’s ancient past, while “Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact” educates visitors on the importance of snow and its global impact. You can learn more about the exhibits and admission prices here.

Holland Aquatic Center

The Holland Aquatic Center has re-opened and features so much fun. Enjoy the splash zone. It features a lazy river, a water slide, a small zipline and more. You can learn more about the Holland Aquatic Center here.

I’m An Artist Community Studio Open Studio

I’m An Artist Community hosts a reoccurring open studio. This is a time for people of all ages and abilities to get creative. Explore new ideas, collaborate with others and have fun making art. On Friday, the open studio occurs from 3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the open studio takes place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find more details here.

Holland Farmers Market

The Holland Farmers Market is now open for the season. You can check out the market on June 3rd from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Enjoy specialty food vendors, fresh veggies and fruits and a whole lot more. You can learn more here.

Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo is officially open for the season. Check out all the fun animals from African lions to black-tailed prairie dogs. Take a trip to Africa and feed the giraffes. Did you know that a giraffe’s tongue is purple? Learn more here.

Craig’s Cruisers

It’s always a good time to visit Craig’s Cruisers. With its indoor go-karts, delicious buffet, laser tag, extensive arcade and more, it is easy to spend hours there. Craig’s Cruisers is currently featuring a special wristband deal that gives you three hours of food and fun for $36 per person. The wristband includes access to attractions and jump time. Learn more about the wristband here.

Tarry Hall Skate Rink Grandville

The Tarry Hall Skate Rink in Grandville offers public skating on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, public skating is available from 1:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Sundays, skating time is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

TreeRunner Adventure Park

Do you like ziplining and obstacle courses? Head to the TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids. There are over 75 obstacles and zip lines with different difficulty levels. Find out more here.

Allegan Event

If you like rock climbing, mazes and arcade games, check out Allegan Event. You can learn more about everything it has to offer here.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum offers three floors of fun, featuring the history of Kalamazoo as well as other amazing exhibits. Right now, it is featuring a “Mental Health: Mind Matters” exhibit. A planetarium featuring various programs is also open. Best of all, the museum is free. You can learn more about everything the Kalamazoo Valley Museum has to offer here.

Rollerworld Kalamazoo

If you are looking for some roller skating fun, check out Rollerworld in Kalamazoo. It features Saturday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. and Sunday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Open skate times are geared toward families. Find out more here.

Teen-ish Nights at Battle GR

Battle GR is hosting teen-ish nights at its new location in Comstock Park. Enjoy three hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag and an open gym session. It is recommended that you register ahead of time. Find out more about teen-ish nights at Battle GR here.

Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park

It is another Food Truck Friday at the Riverside Park. This is a 16-week series that takes place on Fridays. Enjoy good food with local food trucks, music and more. You can learn more information here.

12th annual Touch -A-Truck Community Event



The 12th annual Touch-A-Truck Community Event is taking place this Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an assortment of fun public service vehicles such as cop cars, firetrucks and more for your kids to learn and explore. Find more information about the event here.

Very Barry Family Event

From 9 a.m. to Noon, enjoy rides on a trolly, face painting, fun giveaways and more at Tyden Park in Hastings on June 3. Learn more here.