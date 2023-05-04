GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-There is so much fun happening this weekend and Maranda has you covered. If you are looking for some free and affordable fun to enjoy with the family, check out this weekend’s fun guide!

1.Heroes for Hope 5k and Kids Fun Run 5/7/23

The Hope Network foundation is putting on the first Heroes for Hope 5k at Studio Park on May 7th. Celebration Cinema is sponsoring the run as the race is to support and bring awareness to mental health services in our community. Kids will be able to participate in youth events, with a quarter mile, half a mile, and 1 mile run for free. They will also receive a free cape! There will also be a free 1-mile community walk. The 5k does require a fee but all participants will get a medal and a shirt! You can learn more and register for the runs or walk here.

2.Binder Park Zoo Opening Weekend!

Binder Park Zoo is officially open for the season! Check out the all the fun animals from African Lions to black tailed prairie dogs. There is something for everyone! Take a trip to Africa and feed the Giraffes! Did you know that a Giraffe’s tongue is purple? Learn about all the fun the Zoo has to offer, hours, and admission prices here.

3.Tulip Time Holland

April Showers have led to May flowers. Once again it is tulip time! Starting May 6th and going until the 14th. Enjoy beautiful walking tours as you explore the Tulip immersion garden. There will also be shows, authentic Dutch dancers and so much more! You can learn all about the fun at this year’s Tulip Time here.

4.STEAM along the Lakeshore Downtown Muskegon 5/6/23

Along the Lakeshore is a fun program that takes kids on a STEAM based adventure in downtown Muskegon. Taking place May 6th from 10am-3pm, this is a free family event that promotes STEAM learning. Those participating will receive a map to visit different activity booths. There also will be free STEAM swag bags that will have a t-shirt, a passport for each station and a STEAM activity. You can find more information about the event here.

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival John Ball Zoo

If you are looking for an amazing experience, then check out the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival taking place at John Ball Zoo! Experience incredible works of art as these Asian lanterns are handcrafted. Watch as they illuminate the zoo and learn the story that they tell. You can learn more about the Lantern Festival and how to purchase tickets here.

Craig’s Cruisers

It’s always a fun time to take a trip to Craig’s Cruisers! With their indoor go karts, delicious buffet, laser tag, extensive arcade, and more it is easy to spend hours there. Right now Craig’s Cruisers is featuring the works wristband special. You can purchase a 3 hour food and fun wrist band that includes 3 hour access to the buffet for $36 a person. The Wristband includes access to attractions and jump time. You can learn more about the Wristband here.

Tarry Hall Skate Rink Grandville

The Tarry Hall Skate Rink in Grandville offers public skating on Saturdays and Sundays. On Satrudays it is from 1:30pm to 4:40pm and 6:30pm to 9:30pm. Sunday it is from 2pm to 5pm. You can learn more information about skating prices and times here.

TreeRunner Adventure Park

Do you like zip lining and obstacle courses? Head to the TreeRunner adventure park in Grand Rapids. There are over 75 obstacles and zip lines with different difficulty levels. You can learn more information about pricing as well as what TreeRunner adventure park offers here.

Foster the Family 5k and Family Fun Day 5/6/23

Foster the Family GR is hosting a Family 5k and day on May 6th. There will be a kid and adult 5k as well as a fun run for those 13 and under. There will also be a family fun day that activities will be determined. You can learn more information here about the event as well as pricing.

Nature Makers Market Blandford Nature Center 5/6/23

The Blandford Nature Center is having a Nature Makers Market on Saturday, May 6th from 9am-3pm. The market will feature handcrafted gifts and good inspired by nature. The market is free and features over 30 vendors. It is open to all ages. You can find more information about the event here.

The Princess and the Goblin East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center 5/6-5/7

The East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center is putting on an original ballet The Princess and the Goblin. The story follows the young Princess Irene as she discovers a magical world of goblins hidden beneath her kingdom. With showing on both 5/6 and 5/ there is plenty of opportunities to see the magic. You can learn more about the play as well as ticket prices here.

Spring Story Time Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is hosting a Spring Story Time! Learn about rainy days, outdoor games, as well as a window box flower garden. Also enjoy a colorful craft activity. Children of all ages are welcome, and the Storytime is free with admission. You can find more information here.

Allegan Event

If you like rock climbing, going through mazes, and going to the arcade than check out Allegan Event. Get active and have fun this weekend at Allegan Event. You can learn more about everything they have to offer here.

Airway Fun Center Kalamazoo

If you are headed towards Kalamazoo this weekend and are looking for some fun, then head to Airway Fun Center! They have go-karts, mini-golf, laser tag, bowling, an arcade and so much more. Check out all the fun they have to offer here.

Kalamazoo Valley Musuem

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum offers 3 floors of fun featuring history about Kalamazoo as well as other amazing exhibits. Right now, they are featuring a Mental health: Mind Matters exhibit. They also have a planetarium that features various programs. Best of all the museum is free. You can learn more about everything the Kalamazoo Valley Museum has to offer here.

The 62nd Kalamazoo Rock, Gem, Fossil and Mineral Show 5/5-5/7

The 62nd Kalamazoo Rock, Gem, Fossil and Mineral Show is taking place this weekend from May 5th to May 7th. This is one of the largest rock and gem shows in Michigan! Kids under 12 get free entry into the show. Located at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center, just past Downtown Kalamazoo. You can learn more about the show, times as well as all the fun they have for the kids here.

Fairy House Fun Kalamazoo Nature Center 5/6/23

Have you ever wanted to create a Fairy House? The Kalamazoo Nature Center is teaching you how at their Fairy house fun program. You will get to hike for supplies to build these fun houses and learn the importance of being mindful in nature and responsible foraging. Pre-registration is required and you can learn more about the event and ticket prices here.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5/5-5/7

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre is putting on a fun rendition of the Disney classic The Hunchback of Notre this weekend. With showings on both Friday and Saturday at7:30 pm and a Sunday showing at 2pm. You can purchase tickets and learn more information here.

Rollerworld Kalamazoo

If you are looking for some Roller-skating fun, then check our Roller world in Kalamazoo. They feature a Saturday afternoon skate times from 1 through 5pm and Sunday afternoon skate times from 1 through 5pm. These skates are geared towards families. You can learn more information about Rollerworld, Skate Times and pricing here.