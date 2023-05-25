GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend around West Michigan, check out Maranda’s top picks!

1. Lanterns and Hippos at John Ball Zoo

There is still time to check out the Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo, and the new Pygmy Hippo exhibit opens Friday. This will be one of the most exotic and endangered animals that the zoo is featuring. You can find more information here.

2. Michigan’s Adventure opening weekend

Michigan’s Adventure opens this weekend. Enjoy two parks for the price of one admission ticket. There are several rollercoasters, games, rides, a water park and more. You can learn all about the fun here.

3. Grand Haven Musical Fountain opening weekend

The Grand Haven Musical Fountain opens this Memorial Day. Enjoy an enchanting water spectacle that is synchronized with beautiful lights and music. Each show runs about 25 to 30 minutes and is free. You can learn more information here.

4. Memorial Day parades and celebrations

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and several parades and celebrations are happening in West Michigan. Check out the full list of events here on WOOD TV8. ABC 4 also has a list of things to do over the weekend. View more ideas here.

MLB Pitch, Hit & Run

The MLB Pitch, Hit & Run is taking place at Sullivan Field on May 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free program allows baseball and softball players to come and show off their skills in this fun competition. The event is free, and is geared toward boys and girls ages 7-14. You must register by May 26. You can learn more here.

West Michigan Whitecaps vs. Lake County Captains

The West Michigan Whitecaps face off against the Lake County Captains this weekend. Friday, May 26, is Princess Night. Come to the park dressed as a princess, and you may even win a prize. Saturday, May 27, is the Parker Meadows bobblehead giveaway. Sunday, May 28, is Military Appreciation Night. It is also Corewell Health Family Sunday. The first 1,000 kids eat free. Learn more about each night’s promotions and tickets here.

Parkrun Riverside Park

The Parkrun at Riverside Park is a free and fun family 5K run/walk. It is taking place this Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Get out with your friends and the community in this free run. You can learn more information here.

Ice Age and Snow exhibits open at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum recently opened two new exhibits: “Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets” and “Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact.”

“Michigan’s Frozen Secrets” lets visitors explore Michigan’s ancient past, while “Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact” educates visitors on the importance of snow and its global impact. You can learn more about the exhibits and admission prices here.

Holland Aquatic Center

The Holland Aquatic Center has re-opened and features so much fun. Enjoy the splash zone. It features a lazy river, a water slide, a small zipline and more. You can learn more about the Holland Aquatic Center here.

I’m An Artist Community Studio Open Studio

I’m An Artist Community hosts a reoccurring open studio. This is a time for people of all ages and abilities to get creative. Explore new ideas, collaborate with others and have fun making art. On Friday, the open studio occurs from 3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the open studio takes place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can learn more here.

Holland Farmers Market

The Holland Farmers Market is now open for the season. You can check out the market on May 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Enjoy specialty food vendors, fresh veggies and fruits and a whole lot more. You can learn more here.

Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo is officially open for the season. Check out all the fun animals from African lions to black-tailed prairie dogs. Take a trip to Africa and feed the giraffes. Did you know that a giraffe’s tongue is purple? Learn more here.

Spring Migration Bird Bonanza! Blandford Nature Center

You can join the Blandford Nature Center for its Spring Migration Bird Bonanza on May 27. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Go on guided birding hikes, meet some live ambassador birds, as well as learn about wildlife photography. You can learn more about the event here.

Craig’s Cruisers

It’s always a good time to visit Craig’s Cruisers. With its indoor go-karts, delicious buffet, laser tag, extensive arcade and more, it is easy to spend hours there. Craig’s Cruisers is currently featuring a special wristband deal that gives you three hours of food and fun for $36 per person. The wristband includes access to attractions and jump time. Learn more about the wristband here.

Tarry Hall Skate Rink Grandville

The Tarry Hall Skate Rink in Grandville offers public skating on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, public skating is available from 1:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Sundays, skating time is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

TreeRunner Adventure Park

Do you like ziplining and obstacle courses? Head to the TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids. There are over 75 obstacles and zip lines with different difficulty levels. Find out more here.

Allegan Event

If you like rock climbing, mazes and arcade games, check out Allegan Event. You can learn more about everything it has to offer here.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum offers three floors of fun, featuring the history of Kalamazoo as well as other amazing exhibits. Right now, it is featuring a “Mental Health: Mind Matters” exhibit. A planetarium featuring various programs is also open. Best of all, the museum is free. You can learn more about everything the Kalamazoo Valley Museum has to offer here.

Rollerworld Kalamazoo

If you are looking for some roller skating fun, check out Rollerworld in Kalamazoo. It features Saturday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. and Sunday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Open skate times are geared toward families. Find out more here.

Teen-ish Nights at Battle GR

Battle GR is hosting teen-ish nights at its new location in Comstock Park. Enjoy three hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag and an open gym session. It is recommended that you register ahead of time. Find out more about teen-ish nights at Battle GR here.

Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park

It is another Food Truck Friday at the Riverside Park. This is a 16-week series that takes place on Fridays. Enjoy good food with local food trucks, music and more. You can learn more information here.