1. Ice Age and Snow exhibits open at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced the opening of two exhibits: Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets and Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact. Michigan’s Frozen Secrets lets visitors explore Michigan’s ancient past, while Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact educates visitors on the importance of snow and its global impact. You can learn more about the exhibits and admission prices here.

2. Holland Aquatic Center Grand Reopening

The Holland Aquatic Center is celebrating the completion of its three-year renovation project with an event called El Carnaval. El Carnaval takes place on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature six food trucks, giveaways, live entertainment and a raffle. You can find more information about all the fun here.

3. Grand Haven Kite Festival

The Grand Haven Kite Festival takes place Saturday, May 20 – Sunday, May 21. You can enjoy a day at the beach and see the sky filled with beautiful kites. There will be world-famous stunt kite fliers performing to music with kites larger than a school bus. The event is free. You can learn more about the Grand Haven Kite Festival here.

4. Family Day and Congress of Motorcars at the Gilmore Car Museum

On Saturday, May 20, the Gilmore Car Museum is hosting a Family Day as well as the Congress of Motorcars. There will be carnival games, vintage car rides, slot car racing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., live music, and $1 hot dogs. Come out for a day of family fun and a great showing of classic cars. You can learn more information about Family Day and the Congress of Motorcars here.

I’m An Artist Community Studio Open Studio

I’m An Artist Community hosts a reoccurring open studio. This time is designed for all ages and abilities. Explore new ideas, collaborate with others and have fun making art. On Friday, the open studio occurs from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the studio takes place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. You can learn more here.

Holland Farmers Market

The Holland Farmers Market is now open for the season. You can check out the market on May 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Enjoy specialty food vendors, fresh veggies and fruits, and a whole lot more. You can learn more here.

Spring Mushroom Hike with The Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

The Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is hosting a spring mushroom hike on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Additionally, there are self-guided activities that you and your family can participate in during the month of May. The organization offers a storybook walk, which is about box turtles, written by John Himmelman, and an endangered species scavenger hunt. You can learn more about the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute and admission fees here.

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival John Ball Zoo

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is going on now through mid-June at John Ball Zoo. Roam around the zoo and be inspired by life-sized lanterns. Each lantern illuminates and tells its own story. Find more information here.

Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo is officially open for the season. Check out all the fun animals from African lions to black-tailed prairie dogs. Take a trip to Africa and feed the Giraffes. Did you know that a Giraffe’s tongue is purple? Learn more here.

Craig’s Cruisers

It’s always a good time to visit Craig’s Cruisers. With its indoor go-karts, delicious buffet, laser tag, extensive arcade and more, it is easy to spend hours there. Craig’s Cruisers is currently featuring a special wristband deal that gives you three hours of food and fun for $36 per person. The wristband includes access to attractions and jump time. Learn more about the wristband here.

Tarry Hall Skate Rink Grandville

The Tarry Hall Skate Rink in Grandville offers public skating on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, public skating is available from 1:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Sundays, skating time is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

TreeRunner Adventure Park

Do you like ziplining and obstacle courses? Head to the TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids. There are over 75 obstacles and zip lines with different difficulty levels. Find out more here.

Allegan Event

If you like rock climbing, mazes and arcade games, check out Allegan Event. You can learn more about everything it has to offer here.

Kalamazoo Valley Musuem

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum offers three floors of fun, featuring the history of Kalamazoo as well as other amazing exhibits. Right now, it is featuring a Mental Health: Mind Matters exhibit. A planetarium featuring various programs is also open. Best of all, the museum is free. You can learn more about everything the Kalamazoo Valley Museum has to offer here.

Rollerworld Kalamazoo

If you are looking for some roller skating fun, check out Rollerworld in Kalamazoo. It features Saturday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. and Sunday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Open skate times are geared toward families. Find out more here.

Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park 5/19 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Riverside Park is back. Come out and enjoy many local food trucks and live music. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more here.

Farmgirl Flea Pickers and Makers Spring Market Hudsonville Fairgrounds 5/19-5/20

The Farmgirl Flea Market Pickers and Makers takes place on May 19 and May 20 at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds. Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Kids under 12 are free. Learn more here.

Teen-ish Nights at Battle GR 5/19 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Battle GR is hosting teen-ish nights at its new location in Comstock Park. Enjoy three hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag and an open gym session. It is recommended that you register ahead of time. Find out more about teen-ish nights at Battle GR here.

Blandford Plant Sale 5/20 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting a plant sale for all your gardening needs. It has a variety of garden and vegetable plants available for purchase. All ages are welcome and the plant sale is free to attend. Find out more here.

Family Day Ada Village 5/20

Family Day is taking place at Ada Village on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and will be filled with fun. The morning will start with a Grand Rapid’s Children’s Business Fair. Discover Ada and the Ada Business Association will be handing out bags with coupons and other items from local businesses. You can find more information about Family Day in Ada Village here.

Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit 5/20 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. While the summit is for adults, there will also be a kids’ summit for 6 to 12-year-olds, a teen track for kids 13 plus, and free food and music. Learn more here.

Kids to Parks Day 5/20 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Blandford Nature Center

Blandford Nature Center is hosting a Kids to Parks Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is a free event where kids can play with their families in ways that connect them to local, state and national parks. The event is free and you do not need to register. It is open to all ages. You can find more information here.

Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest 5/21

The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association is hosting the largest food truck festival in West Michigan. The festival will take place in downtown Grand Rapids on Ottawa Ave. and Calder Plaza. It is free and open to the public. The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be 44 food trucks and trailers. There also will be the opportunity to decorate sack suppers for Kids’ Food Basket. Find out more here.

Parkrun Riverside Park 5/20 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

The city of Grand Rapids is hosting a Parkrun on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Park. This is a free, fun 5K community event that you can run, jog or walk. Learn more here.