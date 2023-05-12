GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There are so many fun events to check out this weekend! Maranda has you covered when finding some free and affordable fun!

1. Tulip Time Festival

It is Tulip time in Holland! Right now, through May 14, you can explore the wonder of the Tulip Time Festival. There are so many fun performances and attractions for everyone. Get lost in the beauty of the tulips and the fun memories you will make. Learn more about the Tulip Time Festival here.

2. Amway River Bank Run

The Amway River Bank Run is taking place this Saturday, May 13. There are several different events including a 25k, 25k handcycle/wheelchair race, 10k, 5k run and 5k walk. This is a great time to come on out and cheer on those running the race. There is still time to register for the run or to volunteer. You can find more information about the event here.

3. Final weekend of Molly of Denali at GRCM

It is the last weekend to catch “Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure” at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. The hit PBS Kids show comes to life for fun and learning focusing on Alaska. There are so many exhibits and hands-on activities. Make sure to catch the exhibit this weekend before it goes away. You can find more information about the event here.

4.West Michigan Whitecaps vs Lansing Lugnuts

The West Michigan Whitecaps are facing off against the Lansing Lugnuts this weekend. With Home games Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to catch a game. You can find more information about the games, ticket information and more here.

I’m An Artist Community Studio Open Studio 5/12, 5/13

I’m An Artist Community hosts a reoccurring Open Studio. This time is designed for all ages and abilities. Explore new ideas, collaborate with others and have fun making art! On Friday, the Open Studio occurs from 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the studio takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can learn more information here.

Science Storytime: Turtle Time Pierce Cedar Creek Institute 5/12

The Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is hosting a free Science Storytime: Turtle Time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on May 12. Discover all about turtles and tortoises though stories, songs and activities. Also, get the chance to meet a live tortoise. You can find more information here.

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival John Ball Zoo

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is going on now through middle of June at the John Ball Zoo. Roam around the zoo and be inspired by life-sized lanterns. Each lantern illuminates and tells its own story. Find more information here.

Creston Neighborhood Association Pancake Breakfast 5/13 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

The Creston Neighborhood Association is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 13. Come out and enjoy a delicious breakfast and build community with neighbors. Find more information here.

MLB Jr. Home Run Derby Sullivan Field 5/13/23 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The MLB Jr. Home Run Derby is taking place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This Home Run Derby is open to boys aged 12-14 and girls 14-16 who are baseball and softball players. You must register for the event by noon on Friday May 12. You can learn more information about the derby here.

Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo is officially open for the season! Check out the all the fun animals from African lions to black tailed prairie dogs. There is something for everyone! Take a trip to Africa and feed the Giraffes! Did you know that a Giraffe’s tongue is purple? Learn about all the fun the Zoo has to offer, hours and admission prices here.

Craig’s Cruisers

It’s always a fun time to take a trip to Craig’s Cruisers! With their indoor go karts, delicious buffet, laser tag, extensive arcade and more, it is easy to spend hours there. Right now, Craig’s Cruisers is featuring the works wristband special. You can purchase a three-hour food and fun wrist band that includes three-hour access to the buffet for $36 per person. The wristband includes access to attractions and jump time. You can learn more about the wristband here.

Tarry Hall Skate Rink Grandville

The Tarry Hall Skate Rink in Grandville offers public skating on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, public skating is available from 1:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays skating times are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more information about skating prices and times here.

TreeRunner Adventure Park

Do you like zip lining and obstacle courses? Head to the TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids. There are over 75 obstacles and zip lines with different difficulty levels. You can learn more information about pricing as well as what TreeRunner Adventure Park offers here.

Allegan Event

If you like rock climbing, going through mazes and going to the arcade, then check out Allegan Event. Get active and have fun this weekend at Allegan Event. You can learn more about everything they have to offer here.

Kalamazoo Valley Musuem

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum offers three floors of fun, featuring history about Kalamazoo as well as other amazing exhibits. Right now, they are featuring a “Mental health: Mind Matters” exhibit. They also have a planetarium featuring various programs. Best of all, the museum is free. You can learn more about everything the Kalamazoo Valley Museum has to offer here.

Rollerworld Kalamazoo

If you are looking for some roller-skating fun, then check our Rollerworld in Kalamazoo. They feature Saturday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. and Sunday afternoon skate times from 1 p.m. through 5pm. These skates are geared towards families. You can learn more information about Rollerworld, skate times and pricing here.

Fulton Street Farmers Market 5/12-5/23 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market is open for the season! It is open on Fridays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Come on out and enjoy a diverse array of fresh fruits, veggies, dairy and more. The market just celebrated its Centennial Anniversary last year. You can find more information here.

Parent and Tot: Paddle and play open swim at Zeeland recreation 5/12 9:30am-10:45am

Paddle and play open swim for parents and tots takes place this Friday from 9:30am to 10:45am. This open swim is designed for 0 to 5 years olds with their parents and guardian. There will be life jackets, puddle jumpers and infant floats for non-swimmers. Youi can find more information as well as the cost here.

Mothers and more! Frederick Meijer Gardens 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Come help celebrate Mother’s Day by treating your mom to a fun experience at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Some of these activities include music time, arts and crafts as well as story time. The event is included in admission. Find more information about the event here.

Creative Dance Allendale Township Library 5/12/23 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

The Lake Michigan Dance Academy and the Allendale Township Library are teaming up to offer a creative dance class for kids. This class introduces children to the basic principles of dance. The class is designated for kids 6 and under with their caregiver. You can find more information about the event here.

Knee-high Naturalists at DeGraaf Nature Center 5/12/23 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Discover all of the wonders of the natural would with your child at the Knee-high Naturalist’s event at the DeGraaf Nature Center. There will be crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals and more. The suggested age range is from 4 to 6-year-olds. Registration is required. See more details about the event here.

Family Splash Zone Holland Aquatic Center 5/12 5 p.m. -8 p.m.

While you are taking the time to smell the flowers with your family this weekend at the Tulip Time festival, make sure you head to Holland Aquatic Center. They are hosting a Family Splash Zone from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 12. Jump into the Splash Zone or have fun on the three-story slide. You can find more information about the event here.