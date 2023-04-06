GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weekend is here and that means time for family fun!

1. Opening weekend for the West Michigan Whitecaps

It is opening weekend at the West Michigan White Caps! They are playing against the Forty Wayne Tin Caps on both April 7th and April 8th. April 7th is flashback Friday with ticket prices are rolled back to $12.50. April 8th is $1 kid’s tickets, kids 12 and under can get a reserved or lawn seat ticket for only a dollar! You can find more information about both games here.

2. Easter with the Equest Bunny

Head out to the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding for all kinds of Easter fun. From 9:30am until 1pm, you can enjoy Easter with the Equest Bunny, participate in an egg hunt, meet some of the horses, take a horse-drawn wagon ride and more! You can learn more about the event here.

3. Easter fun Coopersville farm

The Kids, Crafts and Critters Easter Egg Hunt is taking place at the Coopersville Farm Museum this Saturday, April 8th. Admission is free and there will be plenty of family Easter fun to enjoy. You can visit with the Easter bunny, participate in a easter craft, enjoy candy, prizes and more. You can find more information here.

4. West Michigan Easter Egg Hunts

Easter is this Sunday and that means that there is all sort of Easter Egg fun to be had in West Michigan. There is so much fun and delicious treats to be had this, Easter! You can check out the full list of Egg hunts and events here at Wood TV8.

The Critter Barn Spring Fling and Fun

If your family is looking for some fun this weekend, then head out to the Critter Barn at their new location in Zeeland! Become immersed in what it is like to be on a farm while you browse around the farm at your leisure. You can enjoy a full tour from one of Critter Barn’s enthusiastic youth volunteers. You will get lost in the fun as you will get to see rabbits, chickens, ducks, cows, sheep, goats and so many other farm animals! Go inside a chicken coop and meet all sorts of chicken friends. You are encouraged to take lots of pictures and bring a picnic lunch. You can find out more about the Critter Barn and admissions here. Don’t miss their Spring Fling from April 3-8 from 10 a.m. to 7p.m. All week long you can meet spring babies, ducklings, chicks, bunnies, lambs, kids, and calves! You can purchase tickets ahead of time here.

Flick’s Films Celebration Cinema “Mummies”

The Flick’s Family Film Series continues at Celebration Cinema! This month they are featuring the movie “Mummies”, rated PG. The fun, animated film, follows the adventures of three ancient Egyptian mummies in a hidden society. Tickets are only $5, and kids 12 and under are free. You can learn more information about the movie as well as showtimes at different Celebration Cinemas here.

John Ball Zoo

Kick spring break off at John Ball Zoo! The zoo is welcoming new members this year, including coatis, a two-toed sloth and a snow leopard. Also, throughout the zoo, you will see beautiful lanterns as they prepare for this year’s Lantern Festival in April. You can find more information here.

Butterflies Are Blooming at Meijer Gardens

It would not be springtime in West Michigan without a visit to the Fred and Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition. At Meijer Gardens you may forget you’re in Michigan as the Lena Meijer tropical conservatory is 85 degrees. Enjoy tropical butterflies from around the world as they fly freely beside you. Learn more about the Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park here.

Craig’s Cruisers

It is always a good time to go to Craig’s Cruisers, especially on the weekends! With so many different attractions to choose from, you can easily have hours of family fun. They also have you covered when it comes to dinner and lunch as they offer a delicious buffet that features gourmet in-house cooking. There are several specials they are running right now so you and your family can have lots of fun and save a bit. You can find more information about their promotions here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

There is a lot of fun to be had and exciting things to learn about at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Right now, they are featuring over 10 exhibits. It is easy to get lost in learning at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. You can learn about the exhibits they are featuring, general admission, as well as other information here.

Allegan Event Spring Special

If you are looking for some affordable and active fun this Saturday, then check out the Allegan Event. Enjoy and get lost in the biggest indoor ropes course in Michigan. They are springing into action with lots of fun. Enjoy their arcade and more! You can find more information about the event here.

Air Zoo

Great ready to explore the wonders of space and America’s rich aviation history at the Air Zoo. Think like a scientist as you explore many different wonders of space and aerodynamics. You can learn more about all the rides, exhibits and aircraft that the Air Zoo has to offer here.

All-Ages Open Studio I’m an artist community studio

Bring the family and get ready to get your creativity flowing at the Open Studio put on by I’m an Artist Community studio. Taking place this Friday, April 7th from 3- 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be tables with ideas and prompts to get you started with several different art supplies. Open Studio welcomes all ages and skills. You can find more information about this free event here.

Family Storytime Grand Rapids Public Library Ottawa Hills Branch

The family Storytime at Ottawa Hills Branch Library is taking place this Friday, April 7th from 10:30 to11:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their children ages 0 to 5 years for a Storytime. There will be songs, fingerplays and an art activity to engage your child in and help their brain grow! You can find more information about the event here.

Ready, Set, Play! Madison Square Branch 4/8

Get ready! Get Set! Play! The Grand Rapids Public Library Madison Square Branch is hosting Ready, Set, Play this Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Using free play helps our children build their social skills, communication, as well as their confidence. This playtime is directed for children ages 0 to 5. You can find more information about the event here.

Meet me at the library. Yankee Clipper Branch 4/8

Are you looking for a Playdate? The Yankee Clipper Branch Library is hosting a family friendly play time from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m on April 8th. There will be refreshments, toys, games and music. You can find more information about the event here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch

The Grand Rapids Public Library is handing out free story time kits. These kits are designed for children from 0 to 5 years. These kits include a book as well as age-appropriate activities for toddlers and kids. These kits come in both English and Spanish. Their focus is to promote early literacy skills in our children. You can find more information about these free kits here.

Molly of Denali the Traveling Exhibit Series Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is happy to present the Traveling Exhibit Series Molly of Denali. The popular PBS show is visiting the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. You can explore the wonders of Alaska through hands on activities! Check out all the fun and learn more information here.

Wimee’s Dream Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Wimee’s Dream has an exhibit at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum! Based off of the hit PBS show, this exhibit allows kids to explore and imagine. Going on now through September, there is plenty of time to see this exhibit. You can find more information about the exhibit here!

Launch Grand Rapids

Launch Grand Rapids is open rain or shine and offers a lot of fun attractions. From trampoline courts to attractions, there are hours of fun. They feature fun events on the weekends as well for young adults. You can learn about general admission and other attractions here.

Dinosaurs at Dynomite Cocoon Art Space

Do you enjoy looking at interesting, fascinating, and beautiful artwork? Artist Robert Jack is featuring a fun twist on modern artwork by putting dinosaurs into modern art. The Cocoon Art Space is hosting this free art display and you can learn more information here.

Westside Pickup Ultimate Frisbee

If you like playing ultimate frisbee then check out the Westside Pickup Ultimate Frisbee event that is taking place at Joh Ball Park and Playground on Arpil 7th at 6pm. This event is free and all skill sets are welcome. Bring a friend and have some fun. You can learn more about the event here on the Westside Ultimate Frisbee Facebook page.

Ballpark Series Fans of Valley Field City of Grand Rapids 4/8

The Fans of Valley Field are continuing their ballpark series this Saturday, from 12pm to 2pm. Come out and help raise funds with live music, yard games, food vendors and more. You can find more information about the event here.

Blandford Nature Center Free admission the Month of April

The Blandford Nature Center is celebrating Earth Day the entire month of April by offering Free admission the entire month. All the trails and facilities will be open in an effort for nature awareness. You can find more information about the event here.