GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The weekend is here! That means it’s time for some free and affordable fun! Check out all the fun going on this weekend!

1. Party for the Planet John Ball Zoo 4/22

The Party for the Planet at the John Ball Zoo is taking place this Saturday, April 22nd, from 9am-6pm. This fun event is a celebration of Earth. Zoo staff and community partners will be there to engage and help guests learn how they can improve natural habitats in the community. There will be some familiar superheroes there like Captain America, Black Panther, Spiderman, and Black Widow to help show some support. There will be a story time at the circle theatre from 10am to 10:30 am. There also will be A Superhero meet and greet that goes on from 11am-3pm. To add to the excitement there will also be bear feeding at noon and chimp feeding at 2pm. You can learn more information about the event here.

2. Free Admission Blandford Nature Center 4/22

If you are looking for some free outside fun, The Blandford Nature Center is offering free admission the entire month of April. All of Blandford’s trails will be open for free at no cost as well as the Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center. There will also be full free access to their 264 acres. You can learn more information here.

3. Camp Manitolin Free Summer Camp Open House

Spring is in the air which often means most of us are dreaming and planning for summer. The YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin has been supplying our kids with lifelong memories for years. They are hosting a free camp open house to learn more about summer camps in 2023 on April 23rd from 2pm-5pm. You can come and get a feel for the camp, enjoy pony rides, climbing wall, tour the camp and more. You can find more information about the event here.

4. Getty Drive In is now open for the season

The Getty Drive-In is once again open for the season! Nothing spells warm weather in Michigan than a trip to the historic Getty Drive-In. You can check out movie showings and more information here.

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is opening this weekend! Make sure you head out to the John Ball Zoo to see this breathtaking experience built for all ages. You can learn more information about the Lantern festival here.

The Critter Barn

If your family is looking for some fun this weekend, head to the Critter Barn at its new location in Zeeland. Become immersed in what it is like to be on a farm while you browse around. You can enjoy a full tour from one of Critter Barn’s enthusiastic youth volunteers. You will get lost in the fun as you will get to see rabbits, chickens, ducks, cows, sheep, goats and so many other farm animals. Go inside the chicken coop and meet all sorts of chicken friends. You are encouraged to take lots of pictures and bring a picnic lunch. You can find out more about the Critter Barn and admissions here.

Craig’s Cruisers

It is always a good time to go to Craig’s Cruisers, especially on the weekends. With so many different attractions to choose from, you can easily have hours of family fun. Craig’s Cruisers also has you covered when it comes to lunch and dinner. The fun center offers a delicious buffet that features gourmet in-house meals. There are several specials now, so you and your family can have lots of fun and save a bit. You can find more information about Craig’s Cruiser promotions here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

There is a lot of fun to be had and exciting things to learn about at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Currently, the museum is featuring over 10 exhibits. You can learn about the featured exhibits, general admission and other information here.

Allegan Event Spring Special

If you are looking for some affordable and active fun this Saturday, check out the Allegan Event. Enjoy and get lost in the biggest indoor ropes course in Michigan, play some games in the arcade and more. You can find more information about the event here.

Air Zoo

Great ready to explore the wonders of space and America’s rich aviation history at the Air Zoo. Think like a scientist as you explore many different wonders of space and aerodynamics. You can learn more about all the rides, exhibits and aircraft that the Air Zoo has to offer here.

Molly of Denali the Traveling Exhibit Series Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is happy to present “The Traveling Exhibit Series: Molly of Denali.” The popular PBS show is visiting the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. You can explore the wonders of Alaska through hands-on activities! Check out all the fun and learn more information here.

Wimee’s Dream Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

“Wimee’s Dream” has an exhibit at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum. Based on the hit PBS show, this exhibit allows kids to explore and imagine. Going on now through September, there is plenty of time to see this exhibit. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Launch Grand Rapids

Launch Grand Rapids is open rain or shine and offers a lot of fun attractions. From trampoline courts to attractions, you can have hours of fun. It features exciting events on the weekends for young adults as well. You can learn about general admission and other attractions here.

Dinosaurs at Dynomite Cocoon Art Space

Do you enjoy looking at interesting, fascinating and beautiful artwork? Artist Robert Jack is featuring a fun twist on modern artwork by putting dinosaurs into modern art. The Cocoon Art Space is hosting this free art display and you can learn more information here.

Westside Pickup Ultimate Frisbee 4/21

If you like playing ultimate frisbee, then check out the Westside Pickup Ultimate Frisbee event taking place at John Ball Park and Playground on April 21 at 6 p.m. This event is free, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring a friend and have some fun. You can learn more about the event here on the Westside Ultimate Frisbee Facebook page.

Parkrun at the Riverside Park 4/22

If you are looking for a fun and free way to get moving then participate in the Parkrun at Riverside Park this Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to run, walk or jog in this 5k event hosted by the City of Grand Rapids. You can learn more information about the event here.

Earth Day Open House 4/22/23 2pm-5pm VCA Animal Hospital

The VCA animal hospital on Michigan St NE is hosting an Earth Day Open House. The event is free and there will be hospital and kennel tours. There will be pizza, giveaways, and prizes and more. You can learn more information here.

Earth Day Celebration at the Blandford Nature Center

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting a free Earth Day celebration on April 22nd. You can celebrate Earth Day by swapping seeds at their veggie and flower garden, partake on a spring ecosystem scavenger hunt. The event is free and takes place from 11am-3pm. You can learn more information about the event here.

2023 KidSpeak Forum Event Grand Rapids City Hall 4/21

The city of Grand Rapids is hosting its free 2023 KidSpeak Forum event on April 21st from 10am to 12pm. This free annual forum is an opportunity for kids K-12 to speak directly to legislators’ community leaders and school officials important to them. This year’s topic is Scholars Achieving Fearless Endeavors. You can learn more information about the event here.

Whitecaps 4/21,22,23

The West Michigan Whitecaps take on the Dayton Dragons this weekend! Enjoy a different dollar day special each day! You can check out all the promotions and where to buy tickets here.