GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is so much fun to be had this weekend! If you are looking for some free and affordable fun check out Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide below!

1. Last chance to see The Power of Poison at the Grand Rapids Public Museum!

This is your last chance to see the “Power of Poison” exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Explore the history of poison and how man has developed it over the years. Also, explore the creepy creatures that naturally have poison. All this and more in fun interactive exhibits. You can learn more information about the exhibit before it leaves here.

2. MI Alpaca Festival Allegan County Fairgrounds

The Michigan Alpaca Fest is taking place this weekend in Allegan! Taking place on April 15 and 16, this marks the 25th year of the festival. Admission is free and there are plenty of fun events taking place. You can learn more about the festival here.

3. Jackie Robinson Day Sullivan Field Grand Rapids

This Saturday is Jackie Robinson Day at Sullivan Filed. Put on by Fans of Valley Field, Jackie Robinson Day is free. There will be a ball game at 2 p.m. There also will be a movie at 7 p.m. at Four Star Theater. You must register for free tickets ahead of time. You can learn more information about the game here.

4.Opening day at Greenfield Village in Detroit

It is opening weekend at the Greenfield Village! If you are looking for a fun day trip, then head to Detroit area! Relive what like was like years ago at the historic village. Explore all of the interesting machinery and equipment and discover how things used to be made. You can find more information about the event here.

The Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Rockford IceHogs 4/14

The Grand Rapids Griffins face off against the Rockford IceHogs this Friday, April 14. It is Fan appreciation night as well as $2 hot dog night. There will also be a jersey auction. For more information about the game as well as to purchase tickets click here.

My Fair Lady Broadway Grand Rapids 4/14,4/15,4/16

“My Fair Lady” is being performed at Broadway Grand Rapids this weekend. This 8-and-up Broadway play is a new look at a classic musical. You can learn about the different show times featured this weekend, ticket pricing and more information about the performance here.

The Critter Barn Spring Fling and Fun

If your family is looking for some fun this weekend, head to the Critter Barn at its new location in Zeeland. Become immersed in what it is like to be on a farm while you browse around. You can enjoy a full tour from one of Critter Barn’s enthusiastic youth volunteers. You will get lost in the fun as you will get to see rabbits, chickens, ducks, cows, sheep, goats and so many other farm animals. Go inside the chicken coop and meet all sorts of chicken friends. You are encouraged to take lots of pictures and bring a picnic lunch. You can find out more about the Critter Barn and admissions here.

John Ball Zoo

Have a fun spring excursion at John Ball Zoo. The zoo is welcoming new members this year, including a Coatis, a two-toed sloth and a snow leopard. Also, throughout the zoo, you will see beautiful lanterns in preparation for this year’s Lantern Festival taking place this month. You can find more information here.

Butterflies Are Blooming at Meijer Gardens

It would not be springtime in West Michigan without a visit to the Fred and Dorothy Fichter “Butterflies Are Blooming” exhibition. While visiting you may forget you’re in Michigan as the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory is a balmy 85 degrees. Enjoy tropical butterflies from around the world as they fly freely beside you. Learn more about the “Butterflies Are Blooming” exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park here.

Craig’s Cruisers

It is always a good time to go to Craig’s Cruisers, especially on the weekends. With so many different attractions to choose from, you can easily have hours of family fun. Craig’s Cruisers also has you covered when it comes to lunch and dinner. The fun center offers a delicious buffet that features gourmet in-house meals. There are several specials now, so you and your family can have lots of fun and save a bit. You can find more information about Craig’s Cruiser promotions here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

There is a lot of fun to be had and exciting things to learn about at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Currently, the museum is featuring over 10 exhibits. You can learn about the featured exhibits, general admission and other information here.

Allegan Event Spring Special

If you are looking for some affordable and active fun this Saturday, check out the Allegan Event. Enjoy and get lost in the biggest indoor ropes course in Michigan, play some games in the arcade and more. You can find more information about the event here.

Air Zoo

Great ready to explore the wonders of space and America’s rich aviation history at the Air Zoo. Think like a scientist as you explore many different wonders of space and aerodynamics. You can learn more about all the rides, exhibits and aircraft that the Air Zoo has to offer here.

Molly of Denali the Traveling Exhibit Series Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is happy to present “The Traveling Exhibit Series: Molly of Denali.” The popular PBS show is visiting the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. You can explore the wonders of Alaska through hands-on activities! Check out all the fun and learn more information here.

Wimee’s Dream Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

“Wimee’s Dream” has an exhibit at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum. Based on the hit PBS show, this exhibit allows kids to explore and imagine. Going on now through September, there is plenty of time to see this exhibit. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Launch Grand Rapids

Launch Grand Rapids is open rain or shine and offers a lot of fun attractions. From trampoline courts to attractions, you can have hours of fun. It features exciting events on the weekends for young adults as well. You can learn about general admission and other attractions here.

Dinosaurs at Dynomite Cocoon Art Space

Do you enjoy looking at interesting, fascinating and beautiful artwork? Artist Robert Jack is featuring a fun twist on modern artwork by putting dinosaurs into modern art. The Cocoon Art Space is hosting this free art display and you can learn more information here.

Westside Pickup Ultimate Frisbee 4/14

If you like playing ultimate frisbee, then check out the Westside Pickup Ultimate Frisbee event taking place at John Ball Park and Playground on April 14 at 6 p.m. This event is free, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring a friend and have some fun. You can learn more about the event here on the Westside Ultimate Frisbee Facebook page.

Blandford Nature Center Free Admission During April

Blandford Nature Center is celebrating Earth Day by offering free admission for the entire month of April. All the trails and facilities will be open. You can find more information about the event here.

Parkrun at the Riverside Park 4/15

If you are looking for a fun and free way to get moving then participate in the Parkrun at Riverside Park this Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to run, walk or jog in this 5k event hosted by the City of Grand Rapids. You can learn more information about the event here.