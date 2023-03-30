This Weekend’s top picks!

1. Holland Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt 4/1

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend than check out the Holland Aquatic Center! They are featuring their Underwater Egg Hunt from11am to 3pm on April 1st. This annual event of theirs is back and it only costs 2 dollars to participate! You can purchase your wrist band upon arrival. Your little ones will have a blast swimming and finding eggs underwater. Once they are done hunting, they can turn them in for some tasty candy bags! There will be 2 egg hunt times, 12pm and 2pm and all ages are invited to participate. You can learn more about the event here.

2. Weekend Fun at the Critter Barn!

If your family is looking for some fun this weekend, then head out to the Critter Barn at their new location in Zeeland! Become immersed in what it is like to be on a farm while you browse around the farm at your own leisure. You will get to enjoy a full tour from one of Critter barn’s enthusiastic youth volunteer! You will get lost in the fun as you will get to see rabbits, chickens, ducks, cows, sheep, goats and so many other farm animals! Go inside a chicken coop and meet all sorts of chicken friends! It is encouraged to take lots of pictures and to bring a picnic lunch! You can find out more about the Critter Barn and admissions here. Don’t miss the Spring Fling at the Critter Barn from April 3rd to the 8th from 10am to 7pm. Join the Critter Barn for their annual Spring Fling! All week long you can meet spring babies, ducklings, chicks, bunnies, lambs, kids, and calves! You can purchase tickets ahead of time here!

3. Power Rangers Night at the Kalamazoo Wings 4/1, 7pm

Its morphing time! Because it is Power Ranger’s night at the Kalamazoo K-Wings! Get dressed and get ready to have some fun as The Kalamazoo Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders at 7pm, on April 1st at the Wings Event Center. Enjoy getting your photo taken with a Power Ranger! The Kalamazoo Wings will also be wearing special Power Ranger themed jerseys that they will be auctioning off after the game. They are featuring a special Power Rangers Meet and Greet Ticket package. The package includes 4 white level game tickets, a private meet and greet with a Power Rangers character, and a photograph with a Power Rangers character. You can find more information here.

4. Flick’s Films Celebration Cinema-Mummies

The Flick’s Family Fun series continues at Celebration Cinema! This month they are featuring the PG movie Mummies. The fun, animated film, follows the fun adventures of three ancient Egyptian mummies in a hidden society. Tickets are only $5 ands kids 12 and under are free. You can learn more information about the movie as well as showtimes at different Celebration Cinemas here.

John Ball Zoo

It is the opening weekend at John Ball Zoo! They are welcoming some new members to the zoo this year featuring coatis,a two toed sloth and a snow leopard. Also, throughout the zoo you will see beautiful lanterns as they prepare for this year’s Lantern festival in April. You can find more information here.

Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming

It would not be Springtime in West Michigan without a visit to the Fred and Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition. At Meijer Gardens you may forget you’re in Michigan as the Lena Meijer tropical conservatory is 85 degrees. Enjoy tropical butterflies from around the world as they fly freely beside you. You can learn more about the Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park here.

Craigs Cruisers

It is always a good time to go to Craigs Cruisers! Especially on the weekends! With so many different attractions to choose from that can easily spell out hours of family fun. They also have you covered when it comes to dinner and lunch as they offer a delicious buffet that features gourmet in house cooking. There are several specials they are running right now so you and your family can have lots of fun and save a bit. You can find more information about their promotions here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

There is a lot of fun and things to learn about at the Grand Rapids Public Musuem. Right now, they are featuring over 10 exhibits. It is easy to get lost in learning at the Grand Rapids Public Musuem. You can learn about the exhibits they are featuring, general admission, as well as other information here.

Allegan Event Spring Special

If you are looking for some affordable and active fun this Saturday, then check out Allegan Event. Enjoy and get lost in the biggest indoor ropes course in Michigan. They are Springing into action with lots of fun. Enjoy their arcade and more! You can find more information about the event here.

Air Zoo

Great ready to explore the wonders of Space and America’s rich aviation history at the Air Zoo. Think like a scientist as you explore many different wonders of space and aerodynamics. You can learn more about all the rides, exhibits and aircraft that the Air Zoo has to offer here.

All-Ages Open Studio I’m an artist community studio 3/31/23, 4/1/23

Bring the family and get ready to get your creativity flowing at the Open Studio put on by I’m an Artist Community studio. Taking place this Friday, 3/31 from 3pm to 4:30pm and Saturday,4/1, from 10am to 2pm. There will be tables with ideas and prompts to get you started with several different art supplies. Open Studio welcomes all ages and skills. You can find more information about this free event here.

Family Storytime Grand Rapids Public Library Ottawa Hills Branch 3/31

The family Storytime at Ottawa Hills Branch Library is taking place this Friday, March 31st from 10:30am to 11:30am! Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their children out ages 0 to 5 years old for a story time. There will be songs, fingerplays and an art activity to engage your child in and help their brain grow! You can find more information about the event here.

Ready, Set, Play! Madison Square Branch 4/1

Get ready! Get Set! Play! The Grand Rapids Public Library Madison Square Branch is hosting Ready, Set, Play this Saturday, 4/1, from 11am to 4pm. Using free play helps our children build their social skills, communication, as well as their confidence. This playtime is directed for children ages 0 to 5. You can find more information about the event here.

Meet me at the library! 4/1 Yankee Clipper Branch

Are you looking for a Playdate? The Yankee Clipper Branch Library is hosting a family friendly play time from 10:30am to 1pm. There will be refreshments, toys, games and music. You can find more information about the event here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch

The Grand Rapids Public Library is handing out free story time kits. These kits are designed for children from 0 to 5 years old. These kits include a book as well as age-appropriate activities for toddlers and kids. These kits come in both English and Spanish. Their focus is to promote early literacy skills in our children. You can find more information about these free kits here.

Molly of Denali the Traveling Exhibit Series Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is happy to present the Traveling Exhibit Series Molly of Denali. The popular PBS show has visited the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. You can explore the wonders of Alaska through hands on activities! Check out all the fun and learn more information here.

Wimee’s Dream Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Wimee’s Dream has an exhibit at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum! Based off of the hit PBS show, this exhibit allows kids to explore and imagine. Going on now through September, there is plenty of time to see this exhibit. You can find more information about the exhibit here!

Launch Grand Rapids

Launch Grand Rapids is open rain or shine and offers a lot of fun attractions. From Trampoline courts to attractions, there is hours of fun. They feature fun events on the weekends as well for young adults. You can learn about general admission and other attractions here.

“The Barn” Yard Eggstravaganza 4/1/23 11am-2pm Lowell

You can head over to “The Barn” Yard Eggstarvaganaza on Saturday, April 1st from 11am to 2pm. There will be a egg hunt, craft, snack, games a photo booth and more! Grown ups are free! You can purchase tickets ahead of time or for a little more at the door. You can find more information about the event here.

Walker Annual Easter Egg Hunt 4/1/23

The Walker Egg Hunt is taking place this Saturday from 11am to 12pm. The hunt will be located at Walker City Central Park, which is right behind the Walker Ice and Fitness Center. The Egg hunt is for children ages 2-10. There will be eggs filled with candy, treats as well as some prize eggs! You can find more information here.