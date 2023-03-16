This Weekend’s Top Picks!

1.Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming

It would not be Springtime in West Michigan without a visit to the Fred and Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition. At the Meijer Gardens you may forget your in Michigan as the Lena Meijer tropical conservatory is 85 degrees. Enjoy tropical butterflies from around the world as they fly freely beside you. You can learn more about the Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park here.

2.Holland Indoor Farmers Market at the Holland Civic Center

The Holland Indoor Farmers Market is taking place this Saturday at the Holland Civic Center! Taking place from 9am-1pm. Explore fresh produce and other delicious treats from over 20 Holland Farmers market vendors. You can find more information about the Holland Indoor Farmers Market here.

3. STEM Saturday at the Kellogg Community College 3/18

Kellogg Community College is offering free STEM Saturday events for kids and their families who live in Calhoun County. The event features Hands-on STEM activities that are ok for all ages. The event takes place from 10am to 12pm on 3/18. The event is free, and you can find more information about the event and the activities here.

4. The Wizard of Oz Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior company 3/18,3/19

Get ready to wander down the yellow brick road as the Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company is putting on the Wizard of OZ. Taking place this Saturday and Sunday, there is no place like home in this beloved production of this American favorite. You can learn more about the production, performances and tickets here.

Craigs Cruisers

It is always a good time to go to Craigs Cruisers! Especially on the weekends! With so many different attractions to choose from that can easily spell out hours of family fun. They also have you covered when it comes to dinner and lunch as they offer a delicious buffet that features gourmet in house cooking. There are several specials they are running right now so you can and your family can have lots of fun and save a bit. You can find more information about their promotions here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

There is a lot of fun and things to learn about at the Grand Rapids Public Musuem. Right now they are featuring over 10 exhibits. It is easy to get lost in learning at the Grand Rapids Public Musuem. You can learn about the exhibits they are featuring, general admission, as well as other information here.

Saturday Investigations Grand Rapids Public Museum March 18- Solar System Discovery

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is featuring Saturday investigations! This week’s investigation focusses on the solar system. Explore planets, asteroids and so much more as you get lost in exploring worlds. You can find more information about the event here. Tickets are discounted with the purchase of general admission.

Allegan Event Saturday Special Family 4 pack 3/18

If you are looking for some affordable and active fun this Saturday, then check out Allegan Event. Enjoy and get lost in the biggest indoor ropes course in Michigan. From 5pm to 9pm on Saturdays your family can enjoy a night out including dinner! This special includes 4 premier Combo tickets, A 14” Pizza, a pitcher of pop, cookie, and brownie. You can find more information about Allegan Event and the special here.

Air Zoo

Great ready to explore the wonders of Space and America’s rich aviation history at the Air Zoo. Think like a scientist as you explore many different wonders of space and aerodynamics. You can learn more about all the rides, exhibits and air craft that the Air Zoo has to offer here.

All-Ages Open Studio I’m an artist community studio 3/18/22

Bring the family and get ready to get your creativity flowing at the Open Studio put on by I’m an Artist Community studio. There will be tables with ideas and prompts to get you started with several different art supplies. Open Studio welcomes all ages and skills. You can find more information about this free event here.

Draw your dreams with Wimee the Robot 3/18 I’m An Artist Community Studio

Does your kid love Wimee the Robot? Well, the I’m An Artist Community Studio is putting on a free event where you can draw and meet Wimee the robot! The event takes place this Saturday, March 18th from 11am to 2pm. You can find more information about the event here.

Family Storytime Grand Rapids Public Library Ottawa Hills Branch 3/18

The family Storytime at Ottawa Hills Branch Library is taking place this Saturday, March 18th! Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their children out ages 0 to 5 years old for a story time. There will be songs, fingerplays and an art activity to engage your child in and help their brain grow! You can find more information about the event here.

Ready, Set, Play! Madison Square Branch 3/18

Get ready! Get Set! Play! The Grand Rapids Public Library Madison Square Branch is hosting Ready, Set, Play this Saturday from 11am to 4pm. Using free play helps our children build their social skills, communication, as well as their confidence. This playtime is directed for children ages 0 to 5. You can find more information about the event here.

Meet me at the library! 3/18 West Side Branch

Are you looking for a Playdate? The West Side Branch Library is hosting a family friendly play time from 10:30am to 1pm. There will be refreshments, toys, games and music. You can find more information about the event here.

Meet me at the library! 3/18 Yankee Clipper Branch

Are you looking for a Playdate? The Yankee Clipper Branch Library is hosting a family friendly play time from 10:30am to 1pm. There will be refreshments, toys, games and music. You can find more information about the event here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch

The Grand Rapids Public Library is handing out free story time kits. These kits are designed for children from 0 to 5 years old. These kits include a book as well as age-appropriate activities for toddlers and kids. These kits come in both English and Spanish. Their focus is to promote early literacy skills in our children. You can find more information about these free kits here.

Molly of Denali the Traveling Exhibit Series Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is happy to present the Traveling Exhibit Series Molly of Denali. The popular PBS show has visited the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. You can explore the wonders of Alaska through hands on activities! Check out all the fun and learn more information here.

Wimee’s Dream Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Wimee’s Dream has an exhibit at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum! Based off of the hit PBS show, this exhibit allows kids to explore and imagine. Going on now through September, there is plenty of time to see this exhibit. You can find more information about the exhibit here!

Journey to the Sugar House Blandford Nature Center 3/18 1pm

Did you know that March is Sugarbush season? You can enjoy all things sugar at the sugarhouse. You can see how settlers and Native Americans made Maple Syrup. The event takes place from 1pm to 2pm and is filling up fast. You must register online by 3/17. You can find more information about the event, ticket prices and how to register here.

Launch Grand Rapids

Launch Grand Rapids is open rain or shine and offers a lot of fun attractions. From Trampoline courts to attractions, there is hours of fun. They feature fun events on the weekends as well for young adults. You can learn about general admission and other attractions here.

The Michigan Makers Market Muskegon Convention Center 3/18

The Michigan Makers Market is taking place at the Convention Center on Saturday 3/18 from 9am to 5pm. You can support local Michigan artisans as over 90 craft and art exhibitors will be present. There will be giveaways and more! Kids 10 and under are free. To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets click here.

Young Athlete Festival 3/18

The Special Olympics is hosting a Free young athlete festival this Saturday, 3.18 from 9am to 1pm. This event will be held at the Unified Sports and Inclusion Center in Grand Rapids. This event is for children ages 2 to 7. There will be art activities, face painting, obstacle courses and even free health screenings. Anyone can participate and you do not need to be involved with the Special Olympics to participate. You can learn more information about the event as well as how to register here.