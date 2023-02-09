This weekend’s top picks!

1.Grand Rapids Public Museum Roger That

The Grand Rapid’s Public Museum is hosting a special that celebrates space exploration and the life of Grand Rapids native, Roger B. Chaffee. Roger is a former naval officer and a NASA astronaut in the Apollo program. This program honors his legacy. You can find more information about this event as well as what is going on this weekend at the Grand Rapids Public Museum here.

2. World of Winter Valentice

You can celebrate winter with a fun gallery display of ice that is part of downtown Grand Rapids. This is just one of many amazing attractions to check out in the Downtown Grand Rapids area. These amazing ice sculptures will be left out until they melt! You can find more information about the event here.

3. Valentine Snowshoeing 2/11/22 6:30 pm

Get ready to bundle up for Valentine’s Snowshoeing at the Howard Christensen Nature Center. You will enjoy a guided walking tour to their bonfire where delicious treats such as s’mores and hot beverages await you. If for some reason the snow isn’t here it will just be a trail walk. Admission is $3 to $5 dollars, all ages are welcome, you can find more information about the Valentine’s Snowshoeing walk here.

4. Princess Night at the Griffins

The Grand Rapids Griffins are having a Princess night this weekend on February 11th at 7pm. The game is presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union and features appearances by princesses, a pre-game tea party, as well as a post-game open skate. You can find more information about princess night as well as ticket information here. Tickets are selling quickly and availability may be limited.

55th Annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition

The 55th Annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition is accepting entries now until the end of February 28th. There are entries for all age groups and winners will be published in Voices. You can find more information about the competition here.

Black History Month Storytimes Ottawa Hills Branch

You can join the Grand Rapids Library Ottawa Hills Branch for their Black History Month story times. These story time will highlight several black stories that include songs, fingerplays and hands-on fun.

All-Ages Open Studio 2/10-2/11

Have you been looking for a way to let your creativity shine? Come to the I’m An Artist Community Studio where there will be tables, prompts, and ideas that are sure to get the thinking muscle of your brain going! The event is reoccurring and takes place from 10am to 2pm. The event is free, and you can find more information about it here.

Black History Month Storytimes-Ottawa Hills Branch-February 10th

The Grand Rapids Public Library Ottawa Branch is hosting Black History Month Storytimes this Friday at 10:30 am. Join the library for a series of story times that highlight Black stories. The event is free and open to all ages. You can find more information here.

Family Storytime Ottawa Hills Branch 2/10/22

Family Storytime is taking place at the Grand Rapids Public Library, Ottawa Hills Branch. Parents and caregivers are invited to come out and bring their children that are aged 0 to 5 years to this free Storytime. There will be stories, songs, fingerplays and hands on activities. The story time is free and takes place from 10:30am to 12pm. You can find more information about the story time here.

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Manitoba Moose 2/10

The Grand Rapids Griffins face off against the Manitoba Moose this Friday at 7pm! It is $2 Beer and Hot Dog night. Griffin’s games are fun for the whole family. You can find more information about the game as well ticket information here.

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle

There us still time to hit the ice at Rosa Parks circle this season. Open daily depending on weather, Rosa Parks Circle is a fun way to get the whole family moving and out on the ice. Admission ranges between 2 to 4 dollars and includes rentals. You can find more information about the event here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library

The Grand Rapids Public Library main branch is offering free story time kits that are designed for ages birth to 5 years old. These kits help work on both reading, literacy, talking, writing and playing skills in both English and Spanish. The kits are free and are available while supplies last. You can find more information about the kits here.

The Traveling Exhibit Series: Molly of Denali

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is happy to showcase the Traveling Exhibit series, Molly of Denali. This exhibit is designed for hands on learning experiences focusing on Alaska. The exhibit is going to be at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum until May. You can find more information about the event here.

West Michigan Golf Show 2/10

For over 30 years part of a February tradition in West Michigan is the Golf Show at the DeVos Place Convention Center. Start thinking about your swing while we head into spring. The area’s top equipment vendors, dealer’s courses and resorts will be there to showcase their products. You can learn more about the golf show as well as admission prices here.