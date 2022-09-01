GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Summer literacy is alive and well, as over 65,000 kids participated in the summer reading club at their local library throughout Western and Southwestern Michigan. Many libraries saw an increase in summer reading, so much so that reading numbers were up by 50 to 65 percent in some libraries. Speaking of an increase in reading, children at Loutit District Library in Grand Haven read 1.9 million minutes this summer. Many Libraries participated in Maranda’s Summer Reading Club that gave children the opportunity to win great prizes from the West Michigan Whitecaps, Air Zoo, John Ball Zoo, and Meijer.

The Grand Prize winner of this year’s Summer Reading Club is Persephone Greve who attends the Muskegon Area District Library Montague Branch. She won a bag full of prizes, passes to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, an overnight stay, a back-to-school shopping spree and she gets to go to Legoland and Sealife. Heidi Gatze is the Lead Librarian at the Muskegon Area District Library Montague Branch. She says Persephone volunteers at the library by coming and helping to set up chairs before programs the library had during the summer. Persephone says she has read 165 hours this summer and that she loves to read.

For 13 years now the Grand Rapids Park and Recreation has been hosting Storytime in the park at Garfield Park. The event is sponsored by Grand Valley College of Education and partnered with Storytime GR. Every Tuesday in June, July, and August there is a Storytime in the park at various parks in the Grand Rapids area. Each night 750 to 1200 people come out and gather for a night of fun, free ice cream and free books. Many kids look forward to Storytime in the park as they love the free ice cream and being able to get new books. Events like this help to promote literacy in the community, especially during the summer where most educators worry about a drop off in learning. Below is a list of this year’s Summer Reading club winners.

Congratulations to this years Summer Reading Club Winners!